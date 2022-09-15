BigCommerce Expands Crypto Ecosystem with BitPay and CoinPayments, Further Driving Merchant Growth and Innovation

Read full article on original website
Over $1.6M Crypto Shorts Liquidated In An Hour As Bitcoin, Ethereum Spike
As the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD shot up in the early hours of Tuesday, $1.65 million worth of cryptocurrency shorts were liquidated. What Happened: BTC and ETH moved up 3.1% and 4.3%, respectively, over 24 hours at 1:44 a.m. EDT. In terms of total liquidations — shorts...
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Is It Worth It? 5 Ways to Identify a Promising Business Investment
Know the signs of a great opportunity before making a financial commitment.
Short Volatility Alert: UWM Holdings Corporation
On Monday, shares of UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up 2.79% to $3.69. The overall sentiment for UWMC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
A senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, says that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc META has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure. In his latest book, "True North: Leading...
New Jersey Resources: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New Jersey Resources NJR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Friday, New Jersey Resources will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
France boosts cycling infrastructure, targets rural areas
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The French government said on Tuesday it would boost state support for cycling in 2023, hoping to promote the use of bicycles for transport in rural areas, improve citizens' health, and use them in the energy transition.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees This Week's Fed Meeting As 'Ripping Band-Aid Off' Moment For Apex Crypto
The two largest coins rose at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 1.7% to $944.8 billion at 8:18 p.m. EDT on Monday. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +19.7% $0.035. Helium (HNT) +15.9% $4.60. ApeCoin (APE) +15.8% $5.88...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ENOB, CODX and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
US Markets Turn Higher As Dow Jumps Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.42% to 30,951.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,511.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,890.96. Leading and Lagging Sectors.
Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call On September 29, 2022 At 08:15 AM ET
Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY will host a conference call at 08:15 AM ET on September 29, 2022, to discuss Q2 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial 1-866-374-5140 (US)...
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up
The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
Dow, S&P 500 Drop In Volatile Trading Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision
U.S. stocks traded lower in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 30,775.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 11,442.67. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 3,867.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
