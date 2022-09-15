ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

104.3 WOW Country

Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP

We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
104.3 WOW Country

Here Is The Zodiac Sign For 18 Different Idaho Cities

So, you may have heard recently that Jennifer Lopez, the famous actress/singer/model/all of the above, actually fired her backup dancer over her astrology sign. That’s right – she fired her backup dancer over her sign and reportedly, in an audition to be a dancer for J-Lo, she asked everyone who was a Virgo to raise their hand before letting them know they were no longer needed.
104.3 WOW Country

We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho

Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
104.3 WOW Country

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
104.3 WOW Country

The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade

The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
104.3 WOW Country

Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity

When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
104.3 WOW Country

Are These Chicken Strips Worth A Pluck?

Am I crazy about chicken strips, maybe maybe not. I think I'm infatuated with dipping stuff into sauce! I love the sauce! My go to sauce combo obviously depends on what I'm dipping but for the most part chicken tenders, fries, and cheese curds I'm making a ranch and ketchup combo. You should try it, if you haven't already!
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

