Will Idaho Crypto Miners Make Your Power Bill Go Up?
This may be the most 2022 story you stumble across this week. It involves mystery, intrigue, and a surprise twist ending!. Ok, none of those things are true. But it could affect your monthly bills, so let's take a look into what's going on. Idaho's power is pretty inexpensive when...
#1 International Bestselling Book from Idaho is a Great Hometown Read
Idaho readers, check this out... Or, even if you’re not a fan of reading, this is still really cool to know. There’s a book (set in Idaho) that is a New York Times bestseller, and reviewers are saying it’s an excellent, hometown, close-to-home read. So, if you’ve...
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP
We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
How Does Idaho’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States?
Idahoans know that when it comes to the Powerball, they live in a very special place. You’ll find the only store in America that’s sold a jackpot-winning ticket TWICE in the state’s capital city. But when it comes to the number of Idahoans who’ve won a jackpot, how do we stack up against other states?
You’re in Idaho and You Just Won $30,000… Who Would You Tell First?
Hey y’all, we’re giving you a shot at winning up to $30,000!. This contest is happening through October 14, 2022, and all you need to do is download the free station app and listen weekdays (8am-5pm) for the codewords that we’ll be sharing. When you hear the...
Viral Idaho Trump Rally ‘Declares War’ on ‘Demon Posssessed Dems’
You don't need to be a political junky to know that the rhetoric out there these days is far from kind--and it's being thrown back and forth between both political parties. Here in the middle are the few, the average...the folks that are forced to decide who we're going to vote for while grown adults act like children!
This Kuna Business Leads Way in Workplace and Community
Helping out the community is simply what the Treasure Valley does. It doesn't matter the need, the urgency, or the beneficiary-- people step up in this city in a way that most places WISH to experience. With thousands of people moving to the Treasure Valley every single day, come a...
Here Is The Zodiac Sign For 18 Different Idaho Cities
So, you may have heard recently that Jennifer Lopez, the famous actress/singer/model/all of the above, actually fired her backup dancer over her astrology sign. That’s right – she fired her backup dancer over her sign and reportedly, in an audition to be a dancer for J-Lo, she asked everyone who was a Virgo to raise their hand before letting them know they were no longer needed.
We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho
Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Internet Cringes as Utah Politician Drops Rap Song [Video]
These days, politics are on a whole different level than they were a decade ago. Whether you're a news junkie or not--it's fair to say that nobody really LOVES politics. There's a certain aspect to them, however, that everyone can appreciate and it usually arises during election season. When candidates...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade
The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With
Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.
If You’ve Never Had Rocky Mountain Oysters and You’re New to Idaho, Read This Before You Eat Them
If the article's title comes off as biting, try not to get too testy with me. It wasn't all that long ago that I myself hadn't heard of the oddly named cuisine. As you might imagine, I did what any confused, curious, and admittedly lazy millennial would do—that's right, I Googled it. What populated hit me like a sack of bricks.
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity
When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
Are These Chicken Strips Worth A Pluck?
Am I crazy about chicken strips, maybe maybe not. I think I'm infatuated with dipping stuff into sauce! I love the sauce! My go to sauce combo obviously depends on what I'm dipping but for the most part chicken tenders, fries, and cheese curds I'm making a ranch and ketchup combo. You should try it, if you haven't already!
