Midland, TX

Creepy Local Mansion May Be One To Visit This Halloween!

Why am I like this? I am a lover of all things spooky, creepy, myths, and urban legends. I can very easily go down a rabbit hole searching for answers to questions I have about things I hear about, and this home in Gardendale, Texas, is no different. Even my family members get in on my mysteries. One of them sent me a couple of photos they took the other day as they were passing through Gardendale, TX, and asked if I wanted to 'look into it?' You bet I do! Here is what I found:
GARDENDALE, TX
Tall City Blues Fest Hits Midland This Saturday September 24th!

Get ready for the BLUES! This Saturday, September 24th the Tall City Bluesfest hits Midland, Texas with awesome music, entertainment, and fun for the family!. • Tall City Blues Fest 2022 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary. An original American music fest hailed as the best blues fest in Texas, Tall City Blues...
MIDLAND, TX
Calling All Foodies! Midland Is Getting A New Unique Restaurant

We all welcome new places of business, whether its a new place to shop or dine or enjoy a night out. Midland seems to be booming with new businesses and we are loving it. We need new things, and another thing we need to do is support these new businesses. Without our support, they won't survive.
MIDLAND, TX
(Pics) Checkout This Midland Home Selling For $1.35 Million

As you may or may not know I recently purchased a new home in April and loved just almost every minute of it. Buy a house they say it will be fun. LOL As you can imagine I was constantly online looking at homes, so all my feeds on social media keep showing me all the houses around Midland and Odessa for sale. Of course, I have to take a look. Maybe one of these houses has something in it I would like to do in my house. I love seeing the different floor plans and decor, and the kind of tile they have chosen and I am very picky about kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. I am very picky about those last three things, oh, and a soaker tub too. Those are make-or-break things for me when it comes to buying a house.
MIDLAND, TX
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion

00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
ODESSA, TX
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland, TX
