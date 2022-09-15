ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Months After Exiting, Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Fans Are Still Asking About Her Next Hallmark Movie

Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark Channel behind for Great American Family months ago. But that doesn’t mean that viewers of the former cable channel are ready to let go of the actress. Apparently, some fans have been asking Cameron Bure when her next Hallmark movie will air. And as the Full House alum prepares for her projects with GAF, she's addressing the confusion stemming from her exit from her former network gig.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Andrea Barber
Person
Dan Payne
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Full House#Holiday Season#Film Star#Great American Family#Great American Christmas#Donaldson
E! News

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys

Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Kelly Rizzo Reacts To Bob Saget Emmys Tribute: 'Been A Wreck All Day'

Kelly Rizzo was moved by the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. The 42-year-old blogger shared an Instagram Story shortly after the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast Monday. In the post, she revealed her reaction to the tribute that celebrated Saget's work in the television industry. "I've been...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Amanda Seyfried Served Up Mermaidcore on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has dropped in for the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. That was a horrible pun, but you know what isn’t horrible? Seyfried’s dress by Armani. On September 12, Seyfried arrived at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles wearing an Armani Privé gown from the brand’s spring summer 2022 haute couture collection. The strapless dress, complete with multi-dimensional embellished crystals, gave the illusion of mermaid skin. The scalloped tulle accent at the top of the dress added to the cascading and mystical look. Would the original girlboss, Elizabeth Holmes, approve of Seyfried’s glittery pink dress, considering all she ever did was wear black turtlenecks? Maybe! Maybe not! Who cares! Either way she looks good. I would break out in a dance battle to Lil Wayne’s “How to Love” over that dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
960 The Ref

Full Life: John Stamos memoir scheduled for fall 2023

NEW YORK — (AP) — Parenthood and the death of his dear friend and former "Full House" co-star Bob Saget helped convince John Stamos it was time to write his memoir. The publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos' “If You Would Have Told Me” is scheduled for fall 2023.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy