ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Fund for Iowa teen who killed rapist raises $200k+ in under 24 hours

By Dan Hendrickson, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6miE_0hwcHDXE00

DES MOINES, IOWA ( WHO ) — A GoFundMe account created for the 17-year-old Iowa teen who pleaded guilty to killing her rapist has raised more than $200,000 in fewer than 24 hours.

Pieper Lewis was 15 years old when she stabbed and killed 37-year-old Zachary Brooks after, she says, he repeatedly raped her.

She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury. She faced up to 20 years in prison, but a judge on Tuesday handed her a deferred sentence that allows her to serve five years of probation, perform community service and get counseling. If she meets the terms of her probation, she won’t serve another day behind bars.

However, her conviction carries with it an automatic requirement by law that she pay $150,000 in restitution to her victim’s family. Her attorney argued forcefully that it should be considered cruel and unusual punishment to force her to pay her attacker’s family, but the judge said his hands are tied by the law.

Armed PA man in wig trying to ‘restore Trump as President’ arrested at Dairy Queen

Leland Schipper, one of Lewis’ former teachers, launched a GoFundMe account after her sentencing to seek help paying the fee. In fewer than 24 hours, the account exceeded that $150,000 goal. Schipper raised the fundraising goal to $200,000 on Wednesday morning. The account crossed that goal by 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Pieper does not deserve to be finically burdened for the rest of her life because the state of Iowa wrote a law that fails to give judges any discretion as to how it is applied. This law doesn’t make sense in many cases, but in this case, it’s morally unjustifiable,” Schipper wrote on the fundraising page. “A child who was raped, under no circumstances, should owe the rapist’s family money.”

Schipper said in addition to paying the restitution fee, the funds will be used to pay an additonal $4,000 restitution to the state, “remove financial barriers” should Lewis want to go to college or start a business, and also to give her the “financial capacity to explore ways to help other young victims of sex crimes.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“As the Donations have increased, I am overjoyed with the prospect of removing this burden from Pieper,” Schipper wrote.

As of Thursday morning, the total had reached more than $330,000 with over 8,600 individual donations made to the account.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fetterman to visit Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
WTAJ

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA Task Force 1 members sent to Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are being sent to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. Governor Tom Wolf announced the deployment Sunday in an effort to support response operations at the Caribbean island that is being ravaged by heavy rain and winds […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapist#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Gofundme
WTAJ

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, stumped in Blair County Saturday to continue his campaign. Shapiro made a stop at the American Federation of State County and Municpal Employyees District Conuncil Building in Duncansville to talk about issues affecting rural Pennsylvania. “I understand the importance of the agricultural […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

What to know about voter registration in PA ahead of midterm elections

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A national civic holiday is being observed Tuesday that encourages Pennsylvanians and Americans across the country to register to vote. National Voter Registration Day, which is held annually on the fourth Tuesday in September, is a nonpartisan civic holiday that commemorates a day of action and celebrates democracy in the U.S. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Somerset County school named 1 of 10 ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ in PA

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Somerset County elementary school was recognized as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools after being nominated as an exemplary high-performing school. Rockwood Area Elementary School received this recognition on Friday from the U.S. Department of Education. The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT data shows roundabouts reduce fatalities, injuries and crashes

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that according to department data, fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. “We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “While they aren’t the right […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Multiple counties see reduction in COVID-19 transmission, CDC reports

(WTAJ) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has moved numerous Pennsylvania counties from the ‘high transmission’ category down to medium and low, including all of the counties in the WTAJ viewing area. The CDC reported transmission numbers across the country on Sept. 15 and Various counties left the ‘high transmission’ category, including Centre, Cambria, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Mastriano, Trump Jr. rally in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another pit stop for Doug Mastriano, the Republican hopeful was leaning on some conservative star power in Chambersburg today. “You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate. Donald Trump Jr., the […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll

More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Weis markets to offer Covid-19 boosters

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Weis Markets announced on Friday, Sept. 16 that its pharmacies now offer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters following the recent FDA authorization and CDC recommendation. The single-dose Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine is available to those ages 12 and older at least two months after they have completed primary […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water. Hurricane conditions were slamming Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

WTAJ

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy