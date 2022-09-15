Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Canadian Inflation Rate Slows to 7.0%, Though Food Prices Hit 41-Year High
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in August even as food prices rose at their fastest pace in 41 years, data showed on Tuesday, with economists saying now smaller rate hikes may be best. The country's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0% in August, below analyst...
US News and World Report
Canada Annual Inflation Rate Slows to 7.0% in August
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 7.0% in August, largely on lower gasoline prices and slowing shelter costs, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. But grocery prices rose at their fastest pace since August 1981. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to...
Markets Insider
The EU's upcoming ban on Russian crude could shift 1 million barrels a day to these 7 nations next year, energy researcher says
The future of Russian flows could change dramatically as Europe's oil ban kicks in, Here's what the crude oil landscape might look like in 2023.
US News and World Report
Ireland to Increase State Pension for Those Who Work Beyond 66
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will offer anyone over 66 a higher state pension the longer they stay in work, sidestepping a recommendation by a government-appointed commission to gradually increase the retirement age to 68 to help fund the ageing population. Under the proposed flexible model agreed by ministers on Tuesday,...
US News and World Report
Russia's Surging Oil Exports to China in Aug Fail to Keep Saudis Down -Data
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months. Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia...
US News and World Report
JPMorgan CEO Dimon to Warn Congress of Economic 'Storm Clouds' -Testimony
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon plans to tell Congress that the U.S. economy faces "storm clouds," according to prepared testimony. Dimon, who is due to testify alongside major U.S. bank CEOs at congressional hearings Wednesday and Thursday, will outline the competing forces buffeting the nation's economy. Strong consumer spending and a robust job market suggest resilience, but snarled supply chains, the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to contain it all signal tougher times ahead, he added.
US News and World Report
EU Court Rules German Data Retention Rules Illegal
BERLIN (AP) — The European Union's top court has ruled that a German requirement for companies to retain the location and connection data of all people who use their services is illegal. The European Court of Justice said in a ruling published Tuesday that exceptions can be made in...
Mexican used-car startup Kavak lands $810 million in debt financing
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mexican used-car platform Kavak on Tuesday said it had secured $675 million in financing from HSBC (HSBA.L) to back the company's car loan offerings, adding to other recent credit lines agreed with Goldman Sachs and Santander totaling $135 million.
US News and World Report
Moldova Chooses Alternatives to Russian Gas
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ex-Soviet Moldova has selected seven companies to secure gas from next month should supply from Russia's Gazprom, be disrupted, a senior government official said. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who has led Moldova's team of negotiators in talks with Gazprom through a year of steep price increases,...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury Official Criticizes China's 'Unconventional' Debt Practices
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top adviser to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will warn on Tuesday that China's foot-dragging on debt relief could burden dozens of low- and middle-income countries with years of debt servicing problems, lower growth and underinvestment. Yellen's counselor Brent Neiman plans to criticize China's "unconventional" debt...
US News and World Report
In a First, EU Moves to Cut Money for Hungary Over Damaging Democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years...
US News and World Report
Hungary Says EU Should Not Consider New Sanctions Against Russia
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe. "The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further...
