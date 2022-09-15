ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Inflation Rate Slows to 7.0%, Though Food Prices Hit 41-Year High

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in August even as food prices rose at their fastest pace in 41 years, data showed on Tuesday, with economists saying now smaller rate hikes may be best. The country's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0% in August, below analyst...
Canada Annual Inflation Rate Slows to 7.0% in August

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 7.0% in August, largely on lower gasoline prices and slowing shelter costs, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. But grocery prices rose at their fastest pace since August 1981. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to...
Ireland to Increase State Pension for Those Who Work Beyond 66

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will offer anyone over 66 a higher state pension the longer they stay in work, sidestepping a recommendation by a government-appointed commission to gradually increase the retirement age to 68 to help fund the ageing population. Under the proposed flexible model agreed by ministers on Tuesday,...
JPMorgan CEO Dimon to Warn Congress of Economic 'Storm Clouds' -Testimony

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon plans to tell Congress that the U.S. economy faces "storm clouds," according to prepared testimony. Dimon, who is due to testify alongside major U.S. bank CEOs at congressional hearings Wednesday and Thursday, will outline the competing forces buffeting the nation's economy. Strong consumer spending and a robust job market suggest resilience, but snarled supply chains, the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to contain it all signal tougher times ahead, he added.
EU Court Rules German Data Retention Rules Illegal

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union's top court has ruled that a German requirement for companies to retain the location and connection data of all people who use their services is illegal. The European Court of Justice said in a ruling published Tuesday that exceptions can be made in...
Moldova Chooses Alternatives to Russian Gas

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ex-Soviet Moldova has selected seven companies to secure gas from next month should supply from Russia's Gazprom, be disrupted, a senior government official said. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who has led Moldova's team of negotiators in talks with Gazprom through a year of steep price increases,...
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury Official Criticizes China's 'Unconventional' Debt Practices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top adviser to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will warn on Tuesday that China's foot-dragging on debt relief could burden dozens of low- and middle-income countries with years of debt servicing problems, lower growth and underinvestment. Yellen's counselor Brent Neiman plans to criticize China's "unconventional" debt...
In a First, EU Moves to Cut Money for Hungary Over Damaging Democracy

BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years...
Hungary Says EU Should Not Consider New Sanctions Against Russia

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe. "The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further...
