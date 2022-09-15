Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
US News and World Report
Russia May Have Lost Four Combat Jets in Ukraine in Last 10 Days, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion, the British military said on Monday. There is a realistic possibility that the uptick in losses was partially a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Says Some Satellite Internet Equipment Can Be Exported to Iran
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday some satellite internet equipment can be exported to Iran, suggesting that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk may not need a license to provide the firm's Starlink satellite broadband service in the country. Musk said on Monday the company will ask for...
US News and World Report
Rate Hikes, Ukraine War, China Woes Dim Asia Growth Outlook - ADB
MANILA (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for 2022 and 2023 amid mounting risks from increased central bank monetary tightening, the fallout from the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. The ADB now expects the area's combined economy,...
US News and World Report
Al Gore Sees the World at 'Tipping Point' for Climate Action
LONDON (Reuters) - The world is at a "positive tipping point" in the fight against climate change as surging oil and gas costs spur governments to decarbonise faster, former U.S. Vice President and co-founder of Generation Investment Management Al Gore told Reuters. He pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act signed...
Chinese researchers clone an Arctic wolf in 'landmark' conservation project
Researchers in China have cloned a wild Arctic wolf -- and they're hoping the controversial genetic technology can now be used to help save other species under threat as the world edges toward an extinction crisis.
Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience
MILAN — The “R” word is looming, but executives at Italian fashion brands are ready to challenge the recession, leveraging the flexibility adopted during the past two years through the pandemic, raising the creativity bar and investing in the country’s craftsmanship and manufacturing pipeline. Case in...
US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait
A US destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest joint operation aimed at reinforcing the route's status as an international waterway. The last time US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait was 11 months ago when the destroyer USS Dewey and frigate HMCS Winnipeg made the trip.
Reformation Backs New Cotton Coalition, Adore Me as B Corp, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol News: Short Takes
U.S. Cotton Gains: Reformation is partnering with the White Buffalo Land Trust and more to promote organic cotton in the U.S. under a pre-competitive coalition called “C4.”. Standing for the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, C4’s premise is that by sourcing directly from farmers utilizing regenerative practices under the...
US News and World Report
Hungary Says EU Should Not Consider New Sanctions Against Russia
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe. "The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Europe Energy Crisis May Deepen With Looming Liquidity Crunch
LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to...
US News and World Report
Loop Energy Says New Hydrogen Fuel Cell More Efficient Than Diesel Engine
(Reuters) - Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday that its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said that - based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 per litre on Sept. 5 and $10 per kg of hydrogen - a truck could travel just over 111 miles (179 km) on $100 worth of fuel using its new S1200 hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 109 miles for an equivalent diesel truck.
US News and World Report
Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source
(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
US News and World Report
European Business Group Warns of Loss of Confidence in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A top European industry group warned on Wednesday that firms were losing confidence in China and that its standing as an investment destination was being eroded, citing its "inflexible and inconsistently implemented" COVID policy as a key factor. The European Chamber of Commerce published the warnings in...
US News and World Report
Baltic Nations Close Borders to Russians Over Ukraine War
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports...
US News and World Report
Coal Rush! Energy Crisis Fires Global Hunt for Polluting Fuel
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring...
US News and World Report
Fire Breaks Out at Mountaintop Restaurant in Swiss Alps
ZURICH (Reuters) - A fire broke out early on Monday at a mountaintop restaurant in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,000 metres (9,800 ft) and helicopters were helping to battle the blaze, police said. Heavy smoke was pouring from the upper floors of the Botta restaurant, designed by...
US News and World Report
Moldova Chooses Alternatives to Russian Gas
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ex-Soviet Moldova has selected seven companies to secure gas from next month should supply from Russia's Gazprom, be disrupted, a senior government official said. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who has led Moldova's team of negotiators in talks with Gazprom through a year of steep price increases,...
US News and World Report
Russia Turns to Recruiting Trucks, Big Wages to Woo Volunteer Soldiers
(Reuters) - The Russian army, seeking contract soldiers for what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine, is using mobile recruiting trucks to attract volunteers, offering nearly $3,000 a month as an incentive. A special unit stationed one such truck in a central park in the southern Russian city...
