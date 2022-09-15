ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reuters

U.S. inflation day

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
The Guardian

Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates

Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
WWD

Inflation Hits Fashion, and From Every Angle

Fashion isn’t really driving inflation in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean the still-fragile industry isn’t going to keep feeling the pinch of higher prices. The Labor Department’s August reading of prices across the economy found that apparel, footwear, jewelry and other related goods saw prices rise 5.1 percent from a year earlier.
BBC

Pound hits new 37-year low as retail sales slide

The pound has fallen to a new 37-year low against the US dollar after figures showed UK retail sales fell sharply in August as the rise in the cost of living continued to hit households. The larger-than-expected drop in sales volumes of 1.6% prompted fresh concerns over the state of...
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
US News and World Report

U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
SFGate

U.S. mortgage rates in flashback to 2008

Mortgage rates in the U.S. topped 6 percent for the first time in nearly 14 years. The average for a 30-year loan jumped to 6.02 percent from 5.89 percent last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. The last time rates were above 6 percent was in November 2008, the company's data show.
US News and World Report

Canadian Inflation Eases Again in August, Smaller Rate Hikes Eyed

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in August even as food prices rose at their fastest pace in 41 years, data showed on Tuesday, with economists saying now smaller rate hikes may be best. The country's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0% in August, below analyst...
Reuters

Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
Fortune

The stock market’s worst day since June 2020 shows ‘the Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
Zacks.com

3 Funds to Buy Ahead of a Promising Holiday Season

FDAGX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio (. FDCGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Jump in August. The Commerce Department said on Aug 15 that retail sales rose 0.3%...
CBS Miami

Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot

U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
wallstreetwindow.com

Consumer Inflation Expectations Fell and Sentiment Edged Higher in Early September – Robert Hughes

The preliminary September results from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers show overall consumer sentiment edged higher in early September but remains at historically low levels (see first chart). The composite consumer sentiment increased to 59.5 in early September, up from 58.2 in August. The index hit a record low of 50.0 in June down from 101.0 in February 2020 at the onset of the lockdown recession. The increase in early September totaled 1.3 points or 2.2 percent. The index remains consistent with prior recession levels.
BUSINESS

