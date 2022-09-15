ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

UK's Princess of Wales Meets Ukraine's First Lady at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Analysis-Europe Energy Crisis May Deepen With Looming Liquidity Crunch

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Al Gore Sees the World at 'Tipping Point' for Climate Action

LONDON (Reuters) - The world is at a "positive tipping point" in the fight against climate change as surging oil and gas costs spur governments to decarbonise faster, former U.S. Vice President and co-founder of Generation Investment Management Al Gore told Reuters. He pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act signed...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
US News and World Report

Factbox-Comments From Crowds in London on Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of central London and Windsor on Monday as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, took place. Below are quotes from some in the crowds:. CAMILLA MOORE, 53, FROM NOTTINGHAM. "I find it hard to express in words...
U.K.
WWD

‘Slay’ Film Focuses on Animal Welfare, Environmental Impacts of Fashion Supply Chains

PARIS — While it may be too ambitious to sum up the entire impact of the fashion industry on animal welfare in one film, director Rebecca Cappelli attempts to do so with her documentary “Slay.” The film, which premiered in Paris last week, shows the effects of the skin trade — a.k.a. leather and fur — in a wide-ranging investigation touching on everything from animal welfare, workers’ rights and the environmental destruction it causes making its way through the fashion and luxury goods supply chains to end up as handbags, shoes and trim.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in ParisLuxe Leather:...
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Dollar Ascendant as Investors Gear up for Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after yields on U.S. Treasuries leaped ahead of an interest rate decision that is likely to set the tone in financial markets for months to come. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Government Bonds#Interest Rates#Uk#Reuters#The Bank Of England#Boe#The Conservative Party#Treasury#Investec
US News and World Report

Hungary Says EU Should Not Consider New Sanctions Against Russia

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe. "The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source

(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Referendums Organised by Russia in Ukraine Are Worthless, Says Polish President

WARSAW (Reuters) - Referendums organised by Russia in territories it occupies in Ukraine are worth nothing and Poland will not recognise the results, the Polish president said on Tuesday. "(The referendums) are worth nothing - the truth is that the result is decided in the Kremlin and not by voting,"...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

Baltic Nations Close Borders to Russians Over Ukraine War

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Baltic States and Poland Close Doors to Russian Tourists

NARVA, Estonia (Reuters) - Four of the five European Union countries bordering Russia began turning away Russian tourists at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine. Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed new restrictions as Finland decided to remain open, though...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Japanese Man Sets Himself on Fire in Apparent Protest at Former PM's State Funeral

TOKYO (Reuters) -A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday in an apparent protest at the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier this year, media reported. The man was taken to hospital suffering burns...
ASIA
US News and World Report

Coal Rush! Energy Crisis Fires Global Hunt for Polluting Fuel

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Moldova Chooses Alternatives to Russian Gas

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ex-Soviet Moldova has selected seven companies to secure gas from next month should supply from Russia's Gazprom, be disrupted, a senior government official said. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who has led Moldova's team of negotiators in talks with Gazprom through a year of steep price increases,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ex-King Juan Carlos' Attendance at Queen's Funeral Draws Scorn From Spanish Left

LONDON (Reuters) - The presence of Spain's disgraced former King Juan Carlos at the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth has prompted criticism at home, with one political party calling him a "criminal on the run". Spain's official delegation is led by King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia. Felipe...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Big Bank CEOs to Sell Lawmakers on Relief, Diversity Efforts Amid Economic, Regulatory Challenges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony. The heads of the nation's seven largest banks on Wednesday and Thursday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Live Updates: Will and Kate's Older Kids Attending Funeral

LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy