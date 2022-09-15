Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia May Have Lost Four Combat Jets in Ukraine in Last 10 Days, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion, the British military said on Monday. There is a realistic possibility that the uptick in losses was partially a...
US News and World Report
UK's Princess of Wales Meets Ukraine's First Lady at Buckingham Palace
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Analysis-Europe Energy Crisis May Deepen With Looming Liquidity Crunch
LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to...
US News and World Report
Al Gore Sees the World at 'Tipping Point' for Climate Action
LONDON (Reuters) - The world is at a "positive tipping point" in the fight against climate change as surging oil and gas costs spur governments to decarbonise faster, former U.S. Vice President and co-founder of Generation Investment Management Al Gore told Reuters. He pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act signed...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Comments From Crowds in London on Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of central London and Windsor on Monday as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, took place. Below are quotes from some in the crowds:. CAMILLA MOORE, 53, FROM NOTTINGHAM. "I find it hard to express in words...
U.K.・
Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks -media
TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday.
‘Slay’ Film Focuses on Animal Welfare, Environmental Impacts of Fashion Supply Chains
PARIS — While it may be too ambitious to sum up the entire impact of the fashion industry on animal welfare in one film, director Rebecca Cappelli attempts to do so with her documentary “Slay.” The film, which premiered in Paris last week, shows the effects of the skin trade — a.k.a. leather and fur — in a wide-ranging investigation touching on everything from animal welfare, workers’ rights and the environmental destruction it causes making its way through the fashion and luxury goods supply chains to end up as handbags, shoes and trim.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in ParisLuxe Leather:...
US News and World Report
Dollar Ascendant as Investors Gear up for Fed
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after yields on U.S. Treasuries leaped ahead of an interest rate decision that is likely to set the tone in financial markets for months to come. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the...
US News and World Report
China Lodges Complaint After Biden Says U.S. Would Defend Taiwan in a Chinese Invasion
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
US News and World Report
Hungary Says EU Should Not Consider New Sanctions Against Russia
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe. "The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further...
US News and World Report
Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source
(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
US News and World Report
Referendums Organised by Russia in Ukraine Are Worthless, Says Polish President
WARSAW (Reuters) - Referendums organised by Russia in territories it occupies in Ukraine are worth nothing and Poland will not recognise the results, the Polish president said on Tuesday. "(The referendums) are worth nothing - the truth is that the result is decided in the Kremlin and not by voting,"...
US News and World Report
Baltic Nations Close Borders to Russians Over Ukraine War
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports...
US News and World Report
Baltic States and Poland Close Doors to Russian Tourists
NARVA, Estonia (Reuters) - Four of the five European Union countries bordering Russia began turning away Russian tourists at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine. Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed new restrictions as Finland decided to remain open, though...
US News and World Report
Japanese Man Sets Himself on Fire in Apparent Protest at Former PM's State Funeral
TOKYO (Reuters) -A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday in an apparent protest at the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier this year, media reported. The man was taken to hospital suffering burns...
ASIA・
US News and World Report
Coal Rush! Energy Crisis Fires Global Hunt for Polluting Fuel
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring...
US News and World Report
Moldova Chooses Alternatives to Russian Gas
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ex-Soviet Moldova has selected seven companies to secure gas from next month should supply from Russia's Gazprom, be disrupted, a senior government official said. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who has led Moldova's team of negotiators in talks with Gazprom through a year of steep price increases,...
US News and World Report
Ex-King Juan Carlos' Attendance at Queen's Funeral Draws Scorn From Spanish Left
LONDON (Reuters) - The presence of Spain's disgraced former King Juan Carlos at the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth has prompted criticism at home, with one political party calling him a "criminal on the run". Spain's official delegation is led by King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia. Felipe...
US News and World Report
Big Bank CEOs to Sell Lawmakers on Relief, Diversity Efforts Amid Economic, Regulatory Challenges
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony. The heads of the nation's seven largest banks on Wednesday and Thursday...
US News and World Report
Live Updates: Will and Kate's Older Kids Attending Funeral
LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.
