US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
US News and World Report
Japan Govt Will Spend $24 Billion in Budget Reserves to Cope With Price Hikes
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will spend 3.48 trillion yen ($24.31 billion) in budget reserves to cope with ongoing price hikes and respond to COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. The decision was made at a meeting of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet. ($1 = 143.1800 yen) (Reporting by...
US News and World Report
Synchrony Premier World Mastercard ®
The Synchrony Premier World Mastercard earns 2% cash back on every purchase and charges no annual fee. This card features a simple rewards structure with no limit on cash back and no need to manage bonus categories or spending caps. Any cash back you earn will automatically be credited to your statement.
US News and World Report
Rate Hikes, Ukraine War, China Woes Dim Asia Growth Outlook - ADB
MANILA (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for 2022 and 2023 amid mounting risks from increased central bank monetary tightening, the fallout from the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. The ADB now expects the area's combined economy,...
Japan unlikely to intervene to stem weak yen, half of economists say - Reuters poll
TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan will not intervene to stem the yen's decline, said just over half of economists polled by Reuters, though a fifth said weakening beyond 150 per U.S. dollar could trigger action.
US News and World Report
Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source
(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Europe Energy Crisis May Deepen With Looming Liquidity Crunch
LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to...
US News and World Report
Dollar Ascendant as Investors Gear up for Fed
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after yields on U.S. Treasuries leaped ahead of an interest rate decision that is likely to set the tone in financial markets for months to come. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the...
US News and World Report
European Business Group Warns of Loss of Confidence in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A top European industry group warned on Wednesday that firms were losing confidence in China and that its standing as an investment destination was being eroded, citing its "inflexible and inconsistently implemented" COVID policy as a key factor. The European Chamber of Commerce published the warnings in...
US News and World Report
Big Bank CEOs to Sell Lawmakers on Relief, Diversity Efforts Amid Economic, Regulatory Challenges
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony. The heads of the nation's seven largest banks on Wednesday and Thursday...
