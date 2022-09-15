Read full article on original website
Related
White House downplays inflation-fueled stock market losses
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that President Joe Biden and his administration were not concerned by his viral, split-screen moment from the day prior.
Benzinga
Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes
(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
S&P 500 Rises 1%, InMed Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.68% to 32,370.32 while the NASDAQ rose 1.13% to 12,249.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.99% to 4,107.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio predicts the Fed will hike interest rates to at least 4.5% - and warns a major recession is likely
Ray Dalio predicted the Fed would hike interest rates to at least 4.5% to curb stubborn inflation. The billionaire investor estimated the rate increases would spark a 20% decline in stock prices. Dalio warned the rate hikes would likely plunge the US economy into a major recession. Ray Dalio expects...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
Fed’s Own Economist Warns of “Severe Recession” From Chair Powell’s Rate Hikes
On Thursday, following reports that the Federal Reserve would likely soon jack up the federal interest rate again — this time by 0.75 percentage points — Chair Jerome Powell tried to allay fears that the Fed’s strategy would cause an economic downturn, insisting that another rate hike was unlikely to cause a deep recession.
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession
A "deep recession" in the housing market may lead the Fed to hike rates by less than expected in November, said Pantheon Macroeconomics. The Fed may opt to raise rates by 50 basis points instead of 75 basis points, which is what investors were widely pricing in. Sentiment among homebuilders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
Stimulus Update: Despite Recession Fears, Unemployment Claims Keep Dropping
While economic conditions could worsen, right now, things aren't looking bad at all. Weekly jobless claims have fallen for five weeks in a row. That should ease consumers' minds about a recession -- but it also spells bad news for stimulus aid. There's a reason so many financial experts have...
US News and World Report
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
Lumber prices defy the most recent surge in mortgage rates to extend 3-day rally to 10%
Lumber prices staged a 3-day rally of 10% despite continued headwinds in the housing market. The average 30-year mortgage rate closed in on 6% this week, hitting its highest level since 2008. Homebuilders continue to see a slow-down in demand, which doesn't bode well for lumber. Lumber prices broke a...
Treasury Bond Yields Hit 11-Year Highs As Investors Brace For 3rd Consecutive Fed Interest Rate Hike
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.75% in June and July in an attempt to get inflation under control. Investors wondering if the Fed will pull the trigger on a third 0.75% hike at its next meeting this week got some key inflation data last week suggesting the Fed may even ramp up the pace of its tightening this month.
Mohamed El-Erian has warned the Fed's rate hikes may fail to squash inflation - but could tank the US economy and job market anyway
Mohamed El-Erian warned of slower global growth, stubborn inflation, and higher unemployment. The top economist pointed to signs of weaker demand and the likelihood of further Fed rate hikes. El-Erian has said Europe's energy crisis and China's lockdowns raise the risk of stagflation. Mohamed El-Erian has raised the prospect of...
msn.com
Dow finishes nearly 200 points lower as Treasury yields rise
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with technology stocks leading the way down, as bond yields marched further ahead of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate rise next week. What happened?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 173.27 points lower, down 0.6%, at 30,961.82. The S&P 500 dropped 44.66 points,...
Comments / 0