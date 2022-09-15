ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes

(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
STOCKS
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rises 1%, InMed Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.68% to 32,370.32 while the NASDAQ rose 1.13% to 12,249.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.99% to 4,107.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
Markets Insider

The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says

The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal

(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Mohamed El-Erian has warned the Fed's rate hikes may fail to squash inflation - but could tank the US economy and job market anyway

Mohamed El-Erian warned of slower global growth, stubborn inflation, and higher unemployment. The top economist pointed to signs of weaker demand and the likelihood of further Fed rate hikes. El-Erian has said Europe's energy crisis and China's lockdowns raise the risk of stagflation. Mohamed El-Erian has raised the prospect of...
BUSINESS
msn.com

Dow finishes nearly 200 points lower as Treasury yields rise

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with technology stocks leading the way down, as bond yields marched further ahead of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate rise next week. What happened?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 173.27 points lower, down 0.6%, at 30,961.82. The S&P 500 dropped 44.66 points,...
STOCKS

