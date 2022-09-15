Read full article on original website
Japan Govt Will Spend $24 Billion in Budget Reserves to Cope With Price Hikes
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will spend 3.48 trillion yen ($24.31 billion) in budget reserves to cope with ongoing price hikes and respond to COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. The decision was made at a meeting of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet. ($1 = 143.1800 yen) (Reporting by...
Hertz Plans to Order up to 175,000 GM Electric Vehicles by 2027
(Reuters) -Rental car company Hertz Global Holdings plans to order up to 175,000 General Motors electric vehicles over the next five years, the latest move by the rental car firm to add zero-emission models. Hertz and GM on Tuesday announced a joint agreement in which the rental car firm will...
Chipmaker Nvidia Launches New System for Autonomous Driving
(Reuters) - Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big...
Exclusive-Saudi Arabia buys pair of SpaceX astronaut seats from Axiom -sources
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is planning to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX, becoming the latest Gulf nation to strengthen ties with private U.S. space companies, according to three people familiar with the arrangement.
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics as Tesla Gets Ready to Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. My, how times have changed. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots,...
Loop Energy Says New Hydrogen Fuel Cell More Efficient Than Diesel Engine
(Reuters) - Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday that its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said that - based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 per litre on Sept. 5 and $10 per kg of hydrogen - a truck could travel just over 111 miles (179 km) on $100 worth of fuel using its new S1200 hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 109 miles for an equivalent diesel truck.
Palihapitiya to Wind Down Two SPACs as Choppy Markets Drag Valuations
(Reuters) -Prolific SPAC investor Chamath Palihapitiya is winding down two of his blank-check firms after failing to find suitable merger targets within deadline, as choppy markets dampen investor sentiment for the once high-flying acquisition vehicles. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI will return...
Nordstrom Adopts 'Poison Pill' Days After Mexican Peer Buys Stake
(Reuters) -Nordstrom Inc has adopted a "poison pill" to prevent investors from amassing 10% or more of its shares, the company said on Tuesday, just days after a Mexican retailer built a stake in the luxury department store chain. Nordstrom said the shareholder rights plan, which will expire in September...
Coal Rush! Energy Crisis Fires Global Hunt for Polluting Fuel
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring...
