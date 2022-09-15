Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. “This $250 million is the floor,” Andy Luger, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said at a news conference. “Our investigation continues.” Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which submitted the companies’ claims for reimbursement. Feeding Our Future’s founder and executive director, Aimee Bock, was among those indicted, and authorities say she and others in her organization submitted the fraudulent claims for reimbursement and received kickbacks.
US News and World Report
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House...
US News and World Report
Argentina Cbank Tightens FX Access for Soy Exporters, Hitting Peso
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank has tightened access to the foreign exchange market by soybean exporters as it decided they are no longer allowed to trade on alternative markets, hitting the local peso on Tuesday. The Argentine currency weakened 2.11% to 285 per dollar in the parallel black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
China Lodges Complaint After Biden Says U.S. Would Defend Taiwan in a Chinese Invasion
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Biden Hints at Risky Policy Shift on Taiwan Independence
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Overshadowed by U.S. President Joe Biden's headline-grabbing vow that American forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was his hint at possibly shifting U.S. policy to support the island's right to self-determination. Though the White House has taken pains to say Biden's most explicit statement yet...
US News and World Report
McDonald's Ordered to Face Byron Allen's $10 Billion Discrimination Lawsuit
(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could...
US News and World Report
Big Bank CEOs to Sell Lawmakers on Relief, Diversity Efforts Amid Economic, Regulatory Challenges
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony. The heads of the nation's seven largest banks on Wednesday and Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Judge Denies U.S. Bid to Stop UnitedHealth Plan to Buy Change
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration's tougher enforcement of antitrust issues. Change shares rose 7% after the close of trading. The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit in February...
Comments / 1