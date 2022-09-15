Read full article on original website
Related
China's Xi urges Russia and other countries to work at preventing 'colour revolutions'
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries.
China will work with Russia to 'instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world', Xi tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to “instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world”, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan.
Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi
Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Trump Repeats Praise of 'Smart' Putin, Touts Xi's 'Iron Fist' Rule of China
"I got to know a lot of the foreign leaders and unlike our leader, they're at the top of their game," the former president said on Saturday during a rally.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pope says supplying weapons to Ukraine is morally acceptable for self defence
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression.
U.S.: Russia could be about to buy 'millions' of North Korean shells, rockets
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia could be about to buy "literally millions" of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, calling this further evidence of Moscow's "desperation" amid supply shortages for its war in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: EU says supply of weapons to Ukraine ‘absolutely vital’; missile strikes Zelenskiy’s home town – as it happened
Ursula von der Leyen tells EU member states it is the responsibility of all of them to ensure Ukraine can defend itself
Russia Tells Pilots To Repair Their Own Planes Amid Sanctions—Report
Pilots of regional Russian airlines will be instructed to carry out maintenance on their own aircraft, amid sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The comments came from Oleg Bocharov, Russia's deputy minister of Industry and Trade, speaking earlier this month at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin acknowledges China's concerns over Ukraine in sign of friction
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground.
Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle
The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
Iran to join Russia, China-led group in bid to dodge Western sanctions: report
Iran will look to join an Asian security group headed up by Russia and China in a move that further solidifies ties between the countries and aims to limit Western influence in the region. "By signing the document for full membership of the [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], now Iran has entered...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Loses Another Key City
Ukraine has fully captured the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast as the Pentagon says NASAMs air defense systems will be delivered soon. The Ukrainian Army on Friday claimed another major victory in its Kharkiv counteroffensive, capturing the eastern section of the city of Kupiansk, a key railhead located about 40 miles northeast of Izyum, which had been previously liberated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine Trolls Russia on Gift of 'Thousands of Tons' of Ammo, Keeps Gaining
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is mocking the Russian military, saying Ukraine has seized massive troves of munitions that it promises to use against the invading armed forces. In a sarcastic Twitter post, the ministry said Friday that it had "received thousands of tons of ammunition as a gift" from Russia's...
U.S. allows Russia's Lavrov to travel to United Nations
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
Russia-Ukraine war: senior pro-Russian officials reported killed; Ukraine says mass grave found at Izium – live
Officials in Russian-occupied areas reported dead; hundreds of bodies said to have been found in retaken Ukraine city
Moscow's military reserves may be smaller than initially assumed - German defence minister
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia has suffered significant troop and equipment losses in Ukraine and the impact of Kyiv's latest counter-offensive may reveal Moscow's military reserves to be smaller than assumed, Germany's defence minister told Reuters.
Ukraine bombards government building in Kherson, Russian-installed officials say
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson said Ukrainian forces had bombarded government buildings on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others.
Vatican sought Xi-Pope meeting in Kazakhstan, China declined - source
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Vatican told China that Pope Francis was willing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping while both leaders where in the Kazakh capital but China said there was not enough time, a Vatican source said on Thursday.
No Italian parties in U.S.' Russian financing report, Draghi says
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
Russia says private satellites could become 'legitimate target' during wartime
As the United States continues to leverage more commercial satellites for intelligence and communications work, Russia has warned these craft may become a "legitimate target" for wartime operations.
Comments / 1