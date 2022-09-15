Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?
Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
5 ways a national railroad strike could impact you
Freight trains may not be top of mind for most consumers, but a potential national railroad strike could soon impact almost every aspect of commerce in the U.S., affecting the daily lives of millions of Americans. A work stoppage could begin early Friday morning just after midnight. That's when a...
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs
Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved
Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
A rail strike would do serious damage — and that's exactly the point
Unless we get a breakthrough soon in deadlocked negotiations, Friday will mark the beginning of the first national rail strike in 30 years (which we wrote about in Monday's newsletter).
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Factbox-Last-minute deal by U.S. railroads, unions shifts focus to road ahead
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Major U.S. freight railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a shutdown.
Biden says tentative railway labor deal has been reached, averting a strike
President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.
Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
We haven’t completely dodged a ‘disastrous’ rail strike, rail workers say
Everyday Americans rejoiced Thursday morning when they learned a “disastrous” rail strike would be averted. President Joe Biden announced that rail companies and rail workers’ unions had come to a tentative agreement — avoiding a seemingly inevitable work stoppage that could have begun Friday at 12:01 a.m.
Biden announces tentative labor deal to avoid rail strike
President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal early Thursday morning to avert a nationwide rail strike that threatened to disrupt large swaths of the energy sector. Any accord would have to be ratified by freight rail union members, who have been demanding concessions on overscheduling and sick time. The deal calls for a 24 percent wage increase for rail workers through the 2020-2024 period, according to a press release from the Association of American Railroads.
Rail Strike Averted With Hours to Go as Biden Team Pushes Deal
Deal ‘balances’ needs of workers, businesses and US economy. US railroads and unions reached a tentative deal early Thursday, a breakthrough that looks to avert a labor disruption that risked adding supply-chain strains to the world’s largest economy. After 20 straight hours in the latest round of...
Biden administration presses unions, railroads to avoid shutdown
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration urged railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a railroad work stoppage, saying on Monday it would pose "an unacceptable outcome" to the U.S. economy that could cost $2 billion a day.
