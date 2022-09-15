ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?

Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
The Independent

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
CBS News

5 ways a national railroad strike could impact you

Freight trains may not be top of mind for most consumers, but a potential national railroad strike could soon impact almost every aspect of commerce in the U.S., affecting the daily lives of millions of Americans. A work stoppage could begin early Friday morning just after midnight. That's when a...
102.5 The Bone

Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs

Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
The Week

The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Reuters

Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
eenews.net

Biden announces tentative labor deal to avoid rail strike

President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal early Thursday morning to avert a nationwide rail strike that threatened to disrupt large swaths of the energy sector. Any accord would have to be ratified by freight rail union members, who have been demanding concessions on overscheduling and sick time. The deal calls for a 24 percent wage increase for rail workers through the 2020-2024 period, according to a press release from the Association of American Railroads.
bloomberglaw.com

Rail Strike Averted With Hours to Go as Biden Team Pushes Deal

Deal ‘balances’ needs of workers, businesses and US economy. US railroads and unions reached a tentative deal early Thursday, a breakthrough that looks to avert a labor disruption that risked adding supply-chain strains to the world’s largest economy. After 20 straight hours in the latest round of...
