Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund
Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
u.today
Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will Win in Long Run (Under One Condition)
In a recent interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer at Galaxy Digital, claims that both Bitcoin and gold will end up winning in the long run if central bankers revert back to monetary easing. Novogratz continues to blame macro headwinds for Bitcoin's underperformance. The cryptocurrency billionaire...
USD Coin, America's 'Stable' Cryptocurrency, Explained
USD Coin aims to keep its value locked to that of the U.S. dollar and is partially backed by U.S. government debt obligations.
What Does the Launch of a Crypto Exchange Backed by Wall Street Mean for Coinbase?
A new cryptocurrency exchange from a trio of Wall Street giants is a potential threat for Coinbase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
u.today
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
US News and World Report
Japan Govt Will Spend $24 Billion in Budget Reserves to Cope With Price Hikes
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will spend 3.48 trillion yen ($24.31 billion) in budget reserves to cope with ongoing price hikes and respond to COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. The decision was made at a meeting of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet. ($1 = 143.1800 yen) (Reporting by...
What's Going On With Coinbase Stock Today?
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading lower Monday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness after the Biden Administration on Friday signaled support for further crypto enforcement in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
BNY Mellon, Warburg Group, Deutsche Bank to pay $60 million in 'cum-ex' case
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), Germany's Warburg Group and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), will pay 60 million euros ($59.85 million) to German tax authorities over the country's "cum-ex" tax scandal, the German lender said on Monday.
CNBC
No end in sight for Wall Street deals slump as JPMorgan says advisory revenue plunges 50%
Investment banking revenue at JPMorgan Chase is headed for a 45% to 50% decline in the third quarter from a year earlier, president and chief operating officer Daniel Pinto said Tuesday at a conference. JPMorgan can adjust its cost structure not only by cutting jobs, but also by reducing the...
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed
Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday as investors dumped risk assets amid expectations of higher interest rates. The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as about 5% to hit an intraday low of $18,276, its lowest level since June 19, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down 1.2% at $19,465.00. Bitcoin is down 3.77% this month and on pace for the second straight negative month after plunging 15% in August.
Investment banks revenue shake-up looms in 2023, Barclays boss says
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Investment banks are likely to see a shake-up in revenues next year, with a rebound in banking and advisory fees expected to soften a hit from a fall in trading income, Barclays' CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan told an investor event on Tuesday.
crowdfundinsider.com
Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Bets Big on Digital Assets Despite Crypto Turmoil
(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc is placing a big bet on the cryptocurrency market, with the launch of a digital assets business that is aimed at tapping institutional investors. The new unit, Nasdaq Digital Assets, will offer custody services for cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum, potentially pitting it against firms such as Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Winkelvoss twin-owned Gemini that offer similar products.
decrypt.co
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer Ian Balina Over Unregistered ICO in 2018
The SEC alleges that Ian Balina violated securities regulations when conducting Sparkster’s $30,000 ICO in 2018. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged crypto influencer Ian Balina, alleging the crypto personality did not file a registration statement with the commission for his offering and sale of Sparkster's SPRK tokens, and no exemption from registration was applicable.
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
Comments / 0