US News and World Report
Argentina Cbank Tightens FX Access for Soy Exporters, Hitting Peso
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank has tightened access to the foreign exchange market by soybean exporters as it decided they are no longer allowed to trade on alternative markets, hitting the local peso on Tuesday. The Argentine currency weakened 2.11% to 285 per dollar in the parallel black...
Brazil more isolated after four years of Bolsonaro
The video was painful to watch, but spoke volumes to Brazil's isolation on the world stage: President Jair Bolsonaro awkwardly meandering alone around the room as other G20 leaders chatted amiably in Rome last year. The Bolsonaro administration's closest ties are with hardline conservative governments that are themselves isolated on the world stage: Hungary, Poland and especially Russia, which Brazil has chosen not to sanction for its invasion of Ukraine.
Coal Rush! Energy Crisis Fires Global Hunt for Polluting Fuel
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring...
