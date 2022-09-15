Read full article on original website
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
Palihapitiya to Wind Down Two Blank-Check Firms as Choppy Markets Deter Valuations
(Reuters) - Prolific SPAC investor Chamath Palihapitiya is winding down two of his blank-check firms after failing to find suitable target companies within a deadline as choppy public markets dampen investor sentiment for the once high-flying investment vehicles. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp...
Walgreens to Buy Remaining Stake in Shields Health for $1.37 Billion
(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Tuesday it would buy the remaining stake in specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions for $1.37 billion. Walgreens last year spent $970 million to increase its stake in the company to 71%, with an option to acquire remaining equity interests in the future. Specialty...
Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chip giant Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment.
Moscow exchange to stop trading in British pounds on Oct 3
MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday that it would stop trading in British pounds in its foreign currency market on Oct. 3. "Suspension of these operations is due to potential risks and difficulties in settling in the British pound," it added in a statement.
JPMorgan CEO Dimon to Warn Congress of Economic 'Storm Clouds' -Testimony
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon plans to tell Congress that the U.S. economy faces "storm clouds," according to prepared testimony. Dimon, who is due to testify alongside major U.S. bank CEOs at congressional hearings Wednesday and Thursday, will outline the competing forces buffeting the nation's economy. Strong consumer spending and a robust job market suggest resilience, but snarled supply chains, the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to contain it all signal tougher times ahead, he added.
U.S. Homebuilding Buoyed by Multi-Family Projects; Falling Permits Signal Weakness
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly increased in August as rising rents boosted the construction of multi-family housing to the highest level in more than 36 years, but soaring mortgage rates and high prices are undercutting the overall housing market. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed permits...
Canadian Inflation Eases Again in August, Smaller Rate Hikes Eyed
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in August even as food prices rose at their fastest pace in 41 years, data showed on Tuesday, with economists saying now smaller rate hikes may be best. The country's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0% in August, below analyst...
Israel Considers Shutting Copper Networks in Shift to Fibre Optics
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday. His ministry is already looking at shutting down copper networks and wants telecom providers and the public to weigh in and give their...
Morgan Stanley's Southeast Asia M&A Chief to Head Raine's Southeast Asia Coverage-Sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Raine Group has tapped Jonathan Pflug, Morgan Stanley's head of Southeast Asia M&A, to lead its coverage in Southeast Asia, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. Morgan Stanley and Raine did not immediately reply to Reuters questions about the move. Singapore-based...
Canada Annual Inflation Rate Slows to 7.0% in August
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 7.0% in August, largely on lower gasoline prices and slowing shelter costs, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. But grocery prices rose at their fastest pace since August 1981. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to...
Analysis-Behind Trump's Media Deal, a Vote Where Only Yes Will Do
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Individual investors like Tony Alvarado have been a blessing and a curse for Donald Trump's social media company. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) - which operates the Truth Social app co-founded by the former U.S. president after he was banned from Twitter - reached a valuation of as much as $15 billion in October 2021 thanks to Alvarado and hundreds of thousands of other investors.
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics as Tesla Gets Ready to Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. My, how times have changed. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots,...
