Champ Medici releases NFT music on Cardano With Clay Nation
The NFT music scene continues to thrive, and now Champ Medici is releasing three new tracks on the Cardano blockchain. Champ Medici, the Web 3 Architect and artist, collaborates once again with Clay Nation, the popular Clay animation and culture NFT project. This latest installment consists of three new music tracks exclusively available to Baked Nation (BN) NFT holders. BN is a virtual-land and clay animation collaboration between Clay Nation, Champ Medici, and Snoop Dogg.
deadmau5 Tower of Light NFTs Now On The Sandbox Marketplace
The Sandbox Alpha Season 3 is introducing the ‘deadmau5 Tower of Light’ game experience to the metaverse. Deadmau5 Tower of Light is a multiplayer game spanning four lands, and includes some awesome NFTs. Within the game, there are unique quests and objectives in a custom-made deadmau5 space. The deadmau5 Tower of Light NFTs are now available on The Sandbox marketplace, and so this is your opportunity to own a piece of metaverse history.
Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’
One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-dropped their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in their unexpected and unorthodox drop in the K-pop business, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the photo shoots, videos and songs before revealing everything all on D-Day to maximize immediate...
Upcoming NFT mints 19 – 25th September: Tyler Hobbs QQL And More
Here at NFTevening, we love bringing you the latest and greatest upcoming NFT mints. This week, some genuinely brilliant NFTs are on the way, including QQL – a generative art project collaboration between Tyler Hobbs and Dandelion Mané; the Buff Monster Mini Melties; and much more. Read on to find out about NFT collections minting now, upcoming mints this week, current trending projects, and much more.
