Read full article on original website
Related
gohofstra.com
CAA Play Commences With Trip To Stony Brook
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team will begin Colonial Athletic Association play this weekend when it travels east to face Stony Brook. The Pride and the Seawolves will face each other on Saturday and Sunday with both matches slated to begin at 1 p.m. Both contests will air on...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Takes Seven Of Top Eight Spots In Win Over Saint Peter's
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra had the top five finishers, led by Jordan McDonnell, and placed all seven of its runners in the top eight as the Pride defeated Saint Peter's, 15-48, in a dual meet contested on Hofstra's campus Friday afternoon. McDonnell finished the 5K in a time of 18:31.0...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra To Host Princeton and Columbia To Complete Non-Conference Slate
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team begins a two-game stretch against Ivy League teams Thursday night when the Pride welcomes Princeton to Hofstra Soccer Stadium for a 7 p.m. kick-off. The Pride will then host Columbia Sunday at 1 p.m. in the final non-conference game of the season.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Welcomes Saint Peter’s for Friday Race
Hempstead, NY – The 2022 cross country season continues for the Hofstra women's cross country team, as the Pride hosts Saint Peter's on Friday, September 16, at noon from the Hofstra Intramural Fields. The 5K race will be streamed live on FloTrack, and live race results will be provided...
Comments / 0