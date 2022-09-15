ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: More rain possible Thursday with high near 78

By Brooke Nevins brooke.nevins@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
A strange April 19 sunset in Denver. Photo by DC Coulon via 9News

Chances of rain continue into Thursday, when Denver could see showers and thunderstorms with "brief heavy rainfall" in the afternoon and a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The NWS said storms could develop over the mountains by 11 a.m. and spread east to the plains until 8 p.m.

Friday is expected to be sunny as rain chances diminish heading into the weekend.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

The Denver Gazette

9 spots for fall color within hour's drive of Denver

From glistening skyscrapers to glistening leaves. The drastic change is most welcome come fall in Denver. If your travels take you to the Mile High City, one need not go far from the metro to be immersed in the color that comes just once a year to the hills distant but not very far. Here are spots to consider within an hour’s drive or so of Denver:
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads

Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths in two separate incidents on Interstate 70 in the Denver metro area this past summer, it probably came as little surprise Wednesday to learn in The Gazette that Colorado is one of the worst states for...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Most Dangerous Streets: The Top Twenty

As of mid-September, Denver had suffered 65 traffic fatalities in 2022 — with the city heading to the highest total in more than a decade. But serious injuries are much more frequent occurrences in the city, and the details of those incidents help identify the most dangerous streets in Denver.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?

Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

