Denver weather: More rain possible Thursday with high near 78
Chances of rain continue into Thursday, when Denver could see showers and thunderstorms with "brief heavy rainfall" in the afternoon and a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The NWS said storms could develop over the mountains by 11 a.m. and spread east to the plains until 8 p.m.
Friday is expected to be sunny as rain chances diminish heading into the weekend.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
