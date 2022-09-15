Denver weather: More rain possible Thursday with high near 78

A strange April 19 sunset in Denver. Photo by DC Coulon via 9News

Chances of rain continue into Thursday, when Denver could see showers and thunderstorms with "brief heavy rainfall" in the afternoon and a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The NWS said storms could develop over the mountains by 11 a.m. and spread east to the plains until 8 p.m.

Friday is expected to be sunny as rain chances diminish heading into the weekend.

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.