Read full article on original website
Related
The Ethereum Merge, Explained
The Ethereum Merge is a series of updates that redefine the blockchain’s fundamentals. It will completely replace proof of work, the technology that consumes a lot of energy now. The mainnet will open 2,048 empty blocks after the merge block, providing padding to ensure that the chainID is the longest chain of ETHW, according to the ETHW account. The price of Ether is speculated to go up following the merge, and this will benefit many investors. Some analysts predict that once the merge is completed, there will be a forked version of ETH.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Maxis React to Ethereum’s Merge Event
Shortly after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade was completed in the early hours of September 15, i.e. the Ethereum network switched from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-consensus (PoS), several influential Bitcoin maximalists (or “maxis” for short) expressed their reaction to this event. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin called this successful upgrade...
u.today
"I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz had some words of praise for Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, following the Merge upgrade. Novogratz says that he is in “awe” following the blockchain’s successful transition to proof-of-stake. The cryptocurrency mogul claims that Ethereum’s big upgrade is a “testament” that a community...
Ethereum Merge Explained: Experts break down the risks of the long-awaited crypto update
Blockchain experts call Ethereum's merge the most important event in crypto history, after the creation of ether and bitcoin.
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum completes Merge, Do Kwon faces arrest warrant and Bitcoin dives after rally: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 11-17
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Ethereum’s highly anticipated...
CNBC
The 'merge' has arrived — Wednesday is your last chance to buy ether before historic makeover
Ahead of a years-in-the-making upgrade to the ethereum blockchain, the token ether has been outperforming bitcoin in 2022 by a wide margin. The so-called merge will result in much more energy-efficient transactions. Some market experts say the real upside price momentum is set to come after the merge. It's time...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
These Altcoins May Outperform Ethereum Post-Merge, According to Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Raoul Pal
Macro guru and former co-head of hedge fund sales in equities and equity derivatives at Goldman Sachs, Raoul Pal, is previewing what type of altcoins could outperform the second-largest crypto asset by market after the Ethereum (ETH) merge. Pal says that Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tokenist.com
stETH Recovers ETH Peg Post Merge but Redemption Locked Till Shanghai Update
Following Terra’s collapse in May, one of the negatively affected ecosystems was Lido’s staked ether (stETH). After yesterday’s successful Merge, stETH is now the closest to the pre-Terra ETH peg. Before the Merge, stETH had been volatile, laboring under the market speculation that all will not go well with Ethereum becoming a proof-of-stake blockchain.
cryptoglobe.com
Interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and in a Little-Known Altcoin Explodes After Ethereum Merge
On September 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15537393, the Ethereum mainnet merged with Ethereum’s Beacon Chain to complete the widely-anticipated Merge upgrade. The move marked the network’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol, and led to surging interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and a little-known altcoin. Ethereum...
Crypto: What Does the Merge Change for Ordinary Users
The long-awaited update of the Ethereum platform - the internet of crypto space - has finally arrived after many years of rumors and preparations. Crypto evangelists say that it will completely shake up the industry as Ethereum is at the center of everything that is done around this young economy which wants to be completely decentralized and break with what is done today.
nftevening.com
Goblintown NFTs Are Down 90% From ATH: WTF Happened?
The popular Goblintown NFTs have fallen dramatically in price, with the floor price down 90% from its ATH. When the weird and fabulous Goblintown NFT project first came out in May, it was the talk of social media. This free-to-mint Ethereum PFP project captured the attention of the NFT community,...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Will Outperform ApeCoin And Shiba Inu This Year
Big Eyes(BIG) is a new memecoin launching this year and is primed to outperform top cryptocurrencies and top gainers of the year. The cryptocurrency market looks like it’s in dire need of excitement, and seeing the similarities and differences between Big Eyes Token(BIG), Shiba Inu(SHIB), and ApeCoin; the BIG token presale is not something you should miss.
CoinDesk
SEC’s Gensler Signals Extra Scrutiny for Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies: Report
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday said that staked cryptocurrencies may be subject to federal securities regulations, repeating a pro-oversight stance in the wake of Ethereum’s transition to just such a method. According to the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said that proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum After The Merge: More ETH Expected to be Destroyed than Created, Report Claims
We’re quickly approaching (or have already followed through with) The Merge, the most notable upgrade in Ethereum’s history and “a crucial turning point for the wider crypto industry,” according to an update from digital asset firm Kraken. As the Ethereum blockchain transitions from proof-of-work (PoW) to...
Investopedia
After The Merge, Ethereum Fork ETHPoW Mainnet Goes Live
Following the Ethereum Merge on September 15, Ethereum's rival, who advocates the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, launched ETHPoW on its mainnet. The mainnet for the Ethereum proof-of-work chain has launched. The ETHW token is now available on over ten exchanges, with over 1.7 billion transactions taking place. The price of ETHW...
Comments / 0