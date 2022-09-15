Read full article on original website
New Steubenville Police Chief sworn in
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Steubenville Police has a new Chief! Ken Anderson was sworn in in front of family and friend in Council Chambers Monday afternoon! He is a 29 year veteran on the force and says he is so humbled and honored to take over this new role. He thanked his wife, his mom, his […]
Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
wksu.org
Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River
It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
27 First News
Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
Local court closing after nearly 100 years
East Liverpool Municipal Court will close this week after 96 years in operation.
educationsnapshots.com
Hillview Elementary School
DRAW Collective created the design for the addition and alterations of Hillview Elementary School in Grove City, Pennsylvania. The “Grove City 2040” study and subsequent PDE formatted District-Wide Facility Study are being used to execute current projects and plan for the future of their District. A recently completed comprehensive renovation/addition project at Hillview Elementary School allowed the district to consolidate grades K-5 into an updated state of the art facility with focus on a project based, STEAM educational program.
Buhl Park looks to host free self defense classes
Conversations about runner/walker safety have sparked locally and Buhl Park in Hermitage is taking action to help promote protecting yourself.
EPA gives grants to local schools for water bottle filling stations
Five local school districts will receive grants from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to install water bottle filling stations.
3 local schools named Department of Education’s ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
This year, schools from 45 different states were recognized.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weekend Fun In Middlefield
Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
Roads closed on Youngstown’s West Side
Oakwood Avenue, between North Evanston Ave and Steel Street is closed as well as Steel Street between Mahoning and Wellington Avenues.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
WFMJ.com
History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair
Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
Letter carrier attacked by dog in Youngstown, delivery suspended
Mail has been stopped in one street in Youngstown after a mailman was attacked by an unrestrained dog, according to a local USPS official.
WFMJ.com
Murder investigated in Youngstown's entertainment district
The heart of downtown Youngstown turns from the city's entertainment district into a scene of tragedy overnight. Gunfire rang out along West Federal Street leaving one man dead. So far police aren't saying much about him, a suspect, or what led to the shooting. 21 News is pressing for answers...
Country music stars coming to Youngstown
Presale tickets will be sold online only on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The online promo code is HUMAN.
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Columbiana County drops to low transmission level
COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Columbiana County's transmission risk level dropping once again. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 273 cases (268.0 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 694 cases (303.5 per 100k) and Trumbull County is reporting 548 cases (276.8 per 100k).
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger
Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
WFMJ.com
Two injured in Midlothian Blvd. crash
Two people were hospitalized early Monday after a traffic accident along East Midlothian Boulevard near Youngstown's South Side. Boardman Police are investigating the crash which was reported at around 4 a.m. between Shirley Road and the Interstate 680 Interchange. Police tell 21 news that an SUV attempting to get onto...
WFMJ.com
USPS suspends Youngstown mail route after dog attack
The United State Postal Service says it has suspended delivery to one Youngstown street after a letter carrier was attacked by dogs. A USPS representative tells 21 News that a unrestrained dogs attacked a carrier on Auburndale Avenue on the city's south side. "Aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious...
Comments / 0