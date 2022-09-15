ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTRF- 7News

New Steubenville Police Chief sworn in

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Steubenville Police has a new Chief!  Ken Anderson was sworn in in front of family and friend in Council Chambers Monday afternoon!  He is a 29 year veteran on the force and says he is so humbled and honored to take over this new role.  He thanked his wife, his mom, his […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wksu.org

Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River

It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
HILLSVILLE, PA
27 First News

Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
educationsnapshots.com

Hillview Elementary School

DRAW Collective created the design for the addition and alterations of Hillview Elementary School in Grove City, Pennsylvania. The “Grove City 2040” study and subsequent PDE formatted District-Wide Facility Study are being used to execute current projects and plan for the future of their District. A recently completed comprehensive renovation/addition project at Hillview Elementary School allowed the district to consolidate grades K-5 into an updated state of the art facility with focus on a project based, STEAM educational program.
GROVE CITY, PA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weekend Fun In Middlefield

Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair

Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Murder investigated in Youngstown's entertainment district

The heart of downtown Youngstown turns from the city's entertainment district into a scene of tragedy overnight. Gunfire rang out along West Federal Street leaving one man dead. So far police aren't saying much about him, a suspect, or what led to the shooting. 21 News is pressing for answers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Columbiana County drops to low transmission level

COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Columbiana County's transmission risk level dropping once again. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 273 cases (268.0 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 694 cases (303.5 per 100k) and Trumbull County is reporting 548 cases (276.8 per 100k).
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger

Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Two injured in Midlothian Blvd. crash

Two people were hospitalized early Monday after a traffic accident along East Midlothian Boulevard near Youngstown's South Side. Boardman Police are investigating the crash which was reported at around 4 a.m. between Shirley Road and the Interstate 680 Interchange. Police tell 21 news that an SUV attempting to get onto...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

USPS suspends Youngstown mail route after dog attack

The United State Postal Service says it has suspended delivery to one Youngstown street after a letter carrier was attacked by dogs. A USPS representative tells 21 News that a unrestrained dogs attacked a carrier on Auburndale Avenue on the city's south side. "Aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

