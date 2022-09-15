ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey Movie 'Dallas Sting' Scrapped Amid 'Disturbing Allegations'

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P76zf_0hwcBeWp00

A sports movie starring Matthew McConaughey has been canceled after producers learned of “disturbing allegations” about the true story behind the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Production company Skydance scrapped the 1984-set “Dallas Sting,” which was to feature the Oscar-winning actor as the coach of a Dallas-based teenage girls soccer team that shocked international competition at a tournament in China. Kari Skogland (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) was set to direct.

Production was to begin next month in New Orleans, IndieWire reported. But the concerning new information prompted Skydance and producers to scuttle the project, sources told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Deadline used “misconduct” in its headline about “Dallas Sting” and cited “an impropriety that Skydance and the producers were made aware of” in its article, but didn’t elaborate.

Skydance and a rep for McConaughey didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost requests for comment.

McConaughey played a coach in the 2006 drama “We Are Marshall,” about the aftermath of a 1970 plane crash that killed dozens of players on the Marshall University football team and its head coach.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 124

Miguel Angel Peña
2d ago

How about giving some actual information,it'd be a lot cooler if you did...alright,alright,alright.

Reply(11)
236
Jamie Fletcher-Phillips
2d ago

So…. The problem was in the story or the problem in the production of said story…… we may not find out until s tabloid journalist tells us. We know we can count on them for the truth! Lol!

Reply(2)
37
Imurhuckleberry
2d ago

Please don’t tell people that you’re a reporter for a living. Heck you’re not even a story teller

Reply(5)
112
