The Shelton girls’ soccer team lost a non-conference game to North Thurston Saturday 5 to 2. The Highclimbers scored first in the fifth minute but the Rams evened things up in the tenth minute. That 1-1 tie lasted into the second half and was broken in the 46th minute by NT: 2 to 1. North Thurston increased its lead 5 to 1 with goals in the 52nd minute, the 55th minute and 73rd minute. The Lady ‘Climbers got their second goal in the 78th minute on a penalty kick. Shelton drops to 1-and-3 on the season and plays at Centralia Tuesday.

SHELTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO