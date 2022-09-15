ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LoneStar 92

This Is the Worst Burger Ranking I’ve Ever Seen

I can't even really describe how wrong this list I saw on the internet this week is. I tried to put it into words, but the English language has failed me at how A&W is allegedly the greatest burger in America. Fast food or not, the facts are not in line with that conclusion.
LoneStar 92

Texas High School Football Featured in Multiple Movies

While professional sports may reign supreme in other states, here in Texas, high school football wears the crown. Heck, high school football is so big in Texas that multiple movies have been made about just that - Texas high school football. Alright, first up is "Varsity Blues", which is about...
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
LoneStar 92

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
LoneStar 92

Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas

Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
LoneStar 92

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
LoneStar 92

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
LoneStar 92

Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots

Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
LoneStar 92

Thousands of Texas Students Staying Home Because of Safety Issues

It seems that many parents did not, as security issues at over 100 schools in Texas caused students to miss classes last year in record numbers. Recent events don't seem to be helping parents feel any better about in-person attendance. According to KHOU, data from the Texas Education Agency shows high absence rates after a variety of threats in the last several months, ranging from physical attacks on campus to social media scares. 26 Texas school districts reported absence rates of up to 77% because of safety threats and concerns.
LoneStar 92

