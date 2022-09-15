ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Some storms today and tomorrow

Good morning to you all! Today, we may actually see a few storms move in across the region. Moisture is making its grand entry today from the south, which will allow some storms to form. The best chances for rain are Luna county and west, but we could see a few move in across El Paso and Las Cruces this evening as well.
LUNA COUNTY, NM
KVIA

New omicron boosters now available at El Paso Covid-19 clinics

EL PASO, Texas -- Starting Tuesday, El Pasoans will be able to receive the newly approved Bivalent Covid-19 booster shots at any of the city's Covid-19 clinics. The new booster shot is meant to target the omicron subvariant BA.5 as well as the original strain of Covid-19 is still around.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPCC gears up for annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Community College will be hosting its 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta on Wednesday. This year's keynote speaker speaker is Chibbie Orduna. He's a spoken word artist. Telemundo 48 News Anchor Karla Mariscal. The event will take place at the Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man crashes into several cars at eastside car dealership

EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one man was arrested under multiple charges after crashing into vehicles at Viva Nissan in East El Paso Monday morning. Employees told ABC-7 the man was driving a white SUV and hit eight cars in the parking lot of Viva, and attempted to flee.
EL PASO, TX
#El Paso Chihuahuas
KVIA

Man charged in brother’s murder after weekend stabbing in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- A 28-year-old man is charged with killing his brother following a fight over the weekend, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jose Antonio Angarita stabbed 30-year-old Edward Angarita following a fight. Edward Angarita was found early Sunday morning at a canal bank near...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

One man dies after being stabbed in Socorro Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas– One man is dead after being stabbed in Socorro. It happened at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley early Saturday morning. The Socorro Police Department responded to the call just before 4 AM. The victim was taken to a hospital where he...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Recusal hearing for state judge in Walmart mass shooting case postponed

An out-of-town judge on Monday postponed a hearing to determine if the state judge will continue to preside over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting. Judge Sid Harle, the presiding judge of the San Antonio-based 4th Administrative Judicial Region, granted prosecutor’s request for a continuance after a short Zoom hearing. Harle, a former Bexar County district court judge, said the new hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. El Paso time on Sept. 27.
EL PASO, TX

