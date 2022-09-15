Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Some storms today and tomorrow
Good morning to you all! Today, we may actually see a few storms move in across the region. Moisture is making its grand entry today from the south, which will allow some storms to form. The best chances for rain are Luna county and west, but we could see a few move in across El Paso and Las Cruces this evening as well.
KVIA
New omicron boosters now available at El Paso Covid-19 clinics
EL PASO, Texas -- Starting Tuesday, El Pasoans will be able to receive the newly approved Bivalent Covid-19 booster shots at any of the city's Covid-19 clinics. The new booster shot is meant to target the omicron subvariant BA.5 as well as the original strain of Covid-19 is still around.
KVIA
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘possible injured’ person in Montana Vista
EL PASO, Texas -- A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a "possible injured party" in Montana Vista on Tuesday morning. Multiple law enforcement agencies can be seen blocking off the intersection of Whitetail Deer Drive and Greg Drive, a residential neighborhood in far east El Paso County.
KVIA
UTEP Miners know the offense is struggling but they aren’t pushing the panic button just yet
EL PASO, Texas -- It's by no means been the start to the season UTEP wanted or thought they would have but maybe it's just what they need. The Miners are 1-3 to start the season after most recently falling 27-10 to the University of New Mexico. "It's tough but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
EPCC gears up for annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Community College will be hosting its 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta on Wednesday. This year's keynote speaker speaker is Chibbie Orduna. He's a spoken word artist. Telemundo 48 News Anchor Karla Mariscal. The event will take place at the Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex...
KVIA
Las Cruces proclaims September 22 “Abe Romero Day” in honor of Organ Mountain football player
EL PASO, Texas -- Thursday, September 22, will be known as Abraham Romero day. He's the Organ Mountain Football player who died over the weekend. The Las Cruces City Council approved a resolution dedicating Thursday to Romero. The date was chosen in tribute to his number on the team. Romero...
KVIA
El Paso Police: Surveillance video shows man shooting victim multiple times
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 26-year-old man is seen in surveillance video exiting a car and shooting a 35-year-old man multiple times in an early Sunday morning attack. Christopher Ryan Correa died from his injuries. Police say it happened at that 10-4 Oyster Bar at 12275...
KVIA
Man crashes into several cars at eastside car dealership
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one man was arrested under multiple charges after crashing into vehicles at Viva Nissan in East El Paso Monday morning. Employees told ABC-7 the man was driving a white SUV and hit eight cars in the parking lot of Viva, and attempted to flee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
Man charged in brother’s murder after weekend stabbing in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas -- A 28-year-old man is charged with killing his brother following a fight over the weekend, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jose Antonio Angarita stabbed 30-year-old Edward Angarita following a fight. Edward Angarita was found early Sunday morning at a canal bank near...
KVIA
One man dies after being stabbed in Socorro Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas– One man is dead after being stabbed in Socorro. It happened at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley early Saturday morning. The Socorro Police Department responded to the call just before 4 AM. The victim was taken to a hospital where he...
KVIA
Hit and Run crashes, car dealership rampage, cocaine possession leads to El Paso man’s arrest
EL PASO, Texas -- A 38-year-old man was involved in two hit and run crashes prior to a car dealership rampage that caused over $170,000 in damage, according to El Paso Police. After arresting Eduardo Robles, police say they found one pound of cocaine in his possession. Police say officers...
KVIA
SISD holds meeting about school safety, increase including the purchase of body cameras for its police force
EL PASO, Texas – The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss school safety including the purchase of 54 body cameras for SISD police. According to the SISD agenda, the Body Worn Cameras Grant Program and Resolution would provide funding for the SISD...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
Man wanted for allegedly shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is arrested
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Joshua Lopez, 25, was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Facility on Sept.16 after allegedly shoplifting and leading Las Cruces Police on a chase on July 27. According to the criminal complaint, Myles Luciano and Joshua Lopez allegedly attempted to walk out...
KVIA
Recusal hearing for state judge in Walmart mass shooting case postponed
An out-of-town judge on Monday postponed a hearing to determine if the state judge will continue to preside over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting. Judge Sid Harle, the presiding judge of the San Antonio-based 4th Administrative Judicial Region, granted prosecutor’s request for a continuance after a short Zoom hearing. Harle, a former Bexar County district court judge, said the new hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. El Paso time on Sept. 27.
Comments / 0