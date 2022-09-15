The hottest act in Texas Music is making his way back to Midland. Koe Wetzel will be at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater, Thursday, October 6th. Koe Wetzel has been selling out venues everywhere and you know anyone who goes to a Koe show, knows they are in for a party. I know girls who have already started planning their outfits for that night. I businesses that are selling Koe Wetzel party packs to get you ready for the show.

