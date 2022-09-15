Read full article on original website
Tall City Blues Fest Hits Midland This Saturday September 24th!
Get ready for the BLUES! This Saturday, September 24th the Tall City Bluesfest hits Midland, Texas with awesome music, entertainment, and fun for the family!. • Tall City Blues Fest 2022 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary. An original American music fest hailed as the best blues fest in Texas, Tall City Blues...
Calling All Foodies! Midland Is Getting A New Unique Restaurant
We all welcome new places of business, whether its a new place to shop or dine or enjoy a night out. Midland seems to be booming with new businesses and we are loving it. We need new things, and another thing we need to do is support these new businesses. Without our support, they won't survive.
Hey Midland! The Koe Wetzel Show Is Almost Here! Here’s How You Can Hang With Koe
The hottest act in Texas Music is making his way back to Midland. Koe Wetzel will be at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater, Thursday, October 6th. Koe Wetzel has been selling out venues everywhere and you know anyone who goes to a Koe show, knows they are in for a party. I know girls who have already started planning their outfits for that night. I businesses that are selling Koe Wetzel party packs to get you ready for the show.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Weekend is Almost Here, Here Are 3 Things For You To Do In Midland
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well here are three things you can do in Midland this weekend. Here are three things to do according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. Broadway Karaoke at The Beer Garden. If singing show tunes is your thing, then The Beer Garden has you...
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
Viral Video: Odessa, Texas 8th Grader Attacking Teacher Charged With Felony
A male eighth grade student in Odessa, Texas is facing aggravated assault charges after reportedly attacking a female teacher in class. The fight was caught on cell phone video and has been seen close to 100,000 times. The incident happened Wednesday, September 7 at Bowie Middle School, part of the...
Whether You’re Celebrating or Crying in Your Beer, Here is the Perfect Spot For Cowboys and Red Raider Fans in Midland
Cowboys and Red Raider fans rejoice, you now have the perfect place to go on the weekend to watch games from Dem 'Boys and Tech or any other games too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Champs Sports Grill is now open in Midland at the former location of Brew Street and before that, Men's Warehouse.
