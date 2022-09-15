ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Tall City Blues Fest Hits Midland This Saturday September 24th!

Get ready for the BLUES! This Saturday, September 24th the Tall City Bluesfest hits Midland, Texas with awesome music, entertainment, and fun for the family!. • Tall City Blues Fest 2022 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary. An original American music fest hailed as the best blues fest in Texas, Tall City Blues...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Hey Midland! The Koe Wetzel Show Is Almost Here! Here’s How You Can Hang With Koe

The hottest act in Texas Music is making his way back to Midland. Koe Wetzel will be at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater, Thursday, October 6th. Koe Wetzel has been selling out venues everywhere and you know anyone who goes to a Koe show, knows they are in for a party. I know girls who have already started planning their outfits for that night. I businesses that are selling Koe Wetzel party packs to get you ready for the show.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
Odessa, TX
Society
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy