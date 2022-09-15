Mike was born and raised in Myrtletown. Growing up in Myrtletown was special to Mike, as he made many lifelong friends there. Mike’s greatest passion in life was baseball. He was very proud of the fact that his mom made it to every game but one, and wouldn’t you know it, that was the time he pitched a perfect game. As he got older his attention was diverted to other interests, however he never lost his love of sports. He especially enjoyed watching his boys and later his grandchildren play sports. One of his most talked-about vacations was in 2004, when his wife Mary surprised him with a trip to Yankee Stadium. He would brag about using the same urinal that Mickey Mantle used. It was everything he ever thought of and more.

MYRTLETOWN, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO