Family Relationships

Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Diane Keaton
Mary Duncan

Woman won’t contribute to granddaughter’s college fund until granddaughter crochets her an afghan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandmother was always a strange woman. She’s the kind of woman who picks favorites in the family and is not quiet about it. She can hold a grudge for years so you never want to get on her bad side, and will not hesitate to call you out publicly and loudly on whatever she thinks you’ve done wrong.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Slept for 32 Years

Karolina Olsson, who was in coma between 1876 and 1908, one of the longest periods ever.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The universe is filled with bizarre tales that, even now, defy explanation, yet which are attested to by historical evidence, such as the story of Karolina Olsson who slept for half of her life. Karolina was born in 1862 in Sweden and lived a normal life along with her four other brothers, living on a remote island in Sweden named Okno. A childhood of laughter, with no health issues or sleep deprivation. In 1876, 14-year-old Karolina suffered a head injury after tripping over and falling on ice while on her way home from school.
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Family Relationships
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
The Independent

Olivia’s mother bids her ‘goodnight’ at funeral service

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said “goodnight” to her daughter as mourners turned out in pink for her funeral.St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, was full for the funeral mass on Thursday, with people also standing on the pavement outside to pay their respects.Olivia, nine, was fatally shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22.Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was injured in the shooting, carried a pink teddy into the service.In a...
