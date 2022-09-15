Read full article on original website
Related
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other Children
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights, New York City, were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was the reason behind it.
Heartbreaking Facebook posts emerge after couple and their three young kids found dead in home in tragic murder-suicide
A MOM shared a heartbreaking post about the son she lost to cancer – just days before she and her three kids were killed. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, reportedly shot dead his wife Tara Milligan, 37, and their children Teresa, 1; Nora, 11; and Finn, eight, at a home in Elks Mill, Maryland, on Friday.
Woman "de-transitions" back to female after living as transgender man for 15 years
A woman has opened up about her decision to de-transition back to life as a female after identifying as a transgender man for 15 years. Cat Cattinson, 30, began to identify as male when she was just 13 years old, and after years of suffering from gender dysphoria, she decided to transition in March 2020.
Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father
Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents name their newborn daughter after a weapon – but people are really horrified by how it’s spelled
WHEN a pair of expecting parents shared their happy news with loved ones, they received excited queries about their baby girl's name. But when they shared the name they'd picked, they were hit with a shocked "oh" from their family and plenty of trolling from strangers. The anonymized exchange was...
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her
Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman won’t contribute to granddaughter’s college fund until granddaughter crochets her an afghan
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandmother was always a strange woman. She’s the kind of woman who picks favorites in the family and is not quiet about it. She can hold a grudge for years so you never want to get on her bad side, and will not hesitate to call you out publicly and loudly on whatever she thinks you’ve done wrong.
The Woman Who Slept for 32 Years
Karolina Olsson, who was in coma between 1876 and 1908, one of the longest periods ever.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The universe is filled with bizarre tales that, even now, defy explanation, yet which are attested to by historical evidence, such as the story of Karolina Olsson who slept for half of her life. Karolina was born in 1862 in Sweden and lived a normal life along with her four other brothers, living on a remote island in Sweden named Okno. A childhood of laughter, with no health issues or sleep deprivation. In 1876, 14-year-old Karolina suffered a head injury after tripping over and falling on ice while on her way home from school.
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom gives birth to white and black twins, which is a one in a million incident
In April, Chantelle Broughton, a 29-year-old woman, gave birth to two lovely babies with different skin colors in Nottingham City Hospital. While her daughter, Azirah, is dark-skinned and has brown eyes, her son, Ayon, is light-skinned and has green eyes.
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Woman Furious After Dad-to-Be Spends Entire Savings on 'Leech' Sister
Should a person’s wealth always go to their children, or be shared with family?. Planning for a child takes a lot of forethought, and for most adults, they don’t want to take the plunge of starting a family until they’ve established themselves in their careers, and financially.
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away
Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.
Olivia’s mother bids her ‘goodnight’ at funeral service
The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said “goodnight” to her daughter as mourners turned out in pink for her funeral.St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, was full for the funeral mass on Thursday, with people also standing on the pavement outside to pay their respects.Olivia, nine, was fatally shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22.Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was injured in the shooting, carried a pink teddy into the service.In a...
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog whose ears were cropped in 'sickening and horrendous' way was abandoned while pregnant
Have you ever met a pup that adores ice cream? Meet Madge, a chunky dog mama who has been through a lot in life but never lost faith in people. But she spent way too much time in the rescue. She is now desperate to find a family that will love her, the chunky lady she is, and give her plenty of treats, preferably ice-cream.
Comments / 0