Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Want Your Next Event to Pop, Shreveport? You Need a Bubble Bar!
If you want your next event to be extra, EXTRA, you need this mobile bubble bar, Shreveport!. You may have already seen Champagne Charlie's Mobile Bubble Bar around Shreveport, but I saw it for the first time last night at Holy Angels' 41stannual fundraiser, A Taste of Shreveport-Bossier and I am obsessed!
2 Bossier Residents Accused of Desecration of Graves in Haughton
Bossier deputies have caught up with two people accused of desecrating graves and stealing property from a local cemetery. 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, both of Bossier City, have been arrested after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery in Haughton.
KTBS
3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
National Night Out Party Guide for Shreveport, Bossier and Caddo
Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport, Bossier and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex!. National Night Out was celebrated by the rest of the country back on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why don't we celebrate National Night Out when...
KTBS
Shelters fill up during the pandemic
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure. His...
KTBS
SPD vehicle involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La - A major accident on North Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Shreveport. It involved a Shreveport Police Department SUV and a Volkswagen. The accident happened Saturday morning just after midnight. Shreveport Police had no information available on injuries or details Saturday morning.
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children's has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Office Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female entered the Office Depot located in Bossier City and stole a printer valued at $700.00. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous...
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier Parish couple arrested for desecrating graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property from a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton. Using...
36-Year-Old Bennie Webster Jr. Died In A Fatal Crash In South Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
On Thursday morning, police responded to a fatal crash near Flournoy Lucas and Vera streets. An initial investigation into the crash reveals that [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Is This Major Retail Chain Closing its Shreveport-Bossier Stores?
A major national retail chain previously announced that it would be shutting down operations at 150 of its locations. Now we know which stores will be the first to close, including one right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA. According to CNBC, major retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has announced...
KSLA
Woman fighting for life after being shot in head
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a woman who had been shot in the head. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired, when they responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
q973radio.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!
We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
KTBS
Shreveport shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting in Shreveport late Friday night. It happened around 11pm on Illinois Avenue. Police tell KTBS one adult female was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. We'll update you as we get more information.
westcentralsbest.com
Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana couple arrested for grave desecration, theft
The month-long investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, who allegedly stole more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery. Police allege that, during the investigation, they found that Taylor had sold a large amount of brass to a recycling center...
KTBS
Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
One Person Injured Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the Caddo Fire district. According to the deputies, one person was taken to [..]
How to Get Free Cheeseburgers in Shreveport
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and several national chains are celebrating by offering free cheeseburgers. In fact, you can score a free burger at McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy's among others. 1. McDonald's actually polled fans to determine which burger customers wanted, with the options of the regular Cheeseburger, Double...
Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One
On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
K945
Shreveport, LA
