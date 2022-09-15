ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

stateoflouisville.com

How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU

Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. Louisville

Florida State traveled to Louisville this weekend to play the Cardinals under the lights on Friday. It was their first ACC matchup, and a very important contest to determine where this team currently stands in the conference. The main priority for the Noles defense was maintaining a consistent run stop plan against UL’s quarterback Malik Cunningham and making sure he stayed in the pocket.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Seminoles survive nail-biter vs. Louisville after injuries plague FSU

The Florida State Seminoles kicked off ACC play on Friday night against the Louisville Cardinals on the road. Heading into the matchup, FSU was 2-0 for the first time since 2016, and winning close is a welcomed albeit nerve-wracking attribute this team is starting to acquire. Up against adversity, the Seminoles persevered and we were able to see grit in a team that will not be defeated despite everything thrown at them.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Louisville: Odds, betting guide, spread, over/under

The Florida State Seminoles are playing Friday night on the road versus the Louisville Cardinals. While they opened as a pick ‘em after the Cardinals’ game to Central Florida, that line has moved in the Seminoles favor it is currently has them as -2.5 (-115) favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.
LOUISVILLE, KY
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

From Chemistry to Creativity

One of the college’s first alums looks back on his time in engineering. Kenny Dozier was in one of the first waves of students from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering when he graduated in 1987. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida A&M University and was the first Black person to graduate from FAMU with a degree in chemical engineering.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee takes pride in its water

The quality of drinking water has yet again become a hot topic with the water crisis happening in Jackson, Mississippi. With infrastructure and lack thereof being a point of many conversations, it is important to be aware of your city’s water quality. Many individuals attempt to improve the quality...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU President Calls for Unity in Convocation Speech

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., called on students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters to stand together even as the University faces adversity in its drive to become one America’s top 100 public universities. “Let me address the ‘elephant in the room’ right off the bat, despite what...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s aid office fails to serve

Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Marianna firefighter laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
QUINCY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery. “James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU is going ‘beyond great heights’ with TedX

For the first time, in January 2023, Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) scholars, staff and alumni will have the opportunity to take the big stage as speakers on a world-renowned platform. Devoted to the ideology of “ideas worth spreading,” TED, is an annual event that brings together the world’s leading...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
