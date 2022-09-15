Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbia.org
Local Canvas: An Artist Talk with NVAD's Kenny Greene
T’Keyah Thomas is a spoken word poet and community organizer based in Columbia, MO. In her role as announcer and producer for KBIA, you’re likely to catch TK on-air during the day, or moderating a panel on art and local history.
Columbia Missourian
The door of former representative Rick Roeber, from Lee’s Summit, sits closed
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
Some of The Best April Orchards in Missouri To Visit This Fall
If apple picking is something you do every fall well one website claims that these are the very best apple orchards to visit this fall. Move over pumpkin patches apple picking is one of those activities that many families enjoy doing each fall. One website travelinmissouri.com claims to have found the very best. Huffstutter Orchards in New Franklin, Missouri is the number one place to go apple picking. With its fair pricing and several activities to do while you're there, it's easy to see why this came in at number one. Also, the family-run business has been around since 1958.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeexpo.com
Classic Country Jamboree Returns To Lake Of The Ozarks With Big Music Performers
Country music fans rejoice! The Classic Country Jamboree returns to the Lake this fall, set for Oct. 2, 2022 at the Lodge of Four Seasons Campana Hall. The Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) will be host its Tenth Annual Classic Country Jamboree benefit at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2. A...
kbia.org
"For the last 19 years I had pretty much told myself, 'Okay, make your peace with the fact that you gave it to him.'"
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about living with the uncertainty of whether or not Chris inherited the gene that causes...
Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City
Gov. Mike Parson's plan for tax change in Missouri includes extending and creating agricultural tax credits. The post Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MU’s Veterinary Medicine expansion project expected to be complete by summer of 2024
The University of Missouri's school of Veterinary Medicine is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, ahead of scheduled renovations and expansions to the school's Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory. The post MU’s Veterinary Medicine expansion project expected to be complete by summer of 2024 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BikeFest 2022 expected to bring 125,000 motorcyclists to the Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks BikeFest Rally 2022 is expected to bring in 125,000 bikers to the area during the five-day-long event. The post BikeFest 2022 expected to bring 125,000 motorcyclists to the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Cool Cars And Good Fun At Hot Summer Nights On The Lake Ozark Strip
Fall is coming, which means farewell to Hot Summer Nights in Lake Ozark. The final Hot Summer Nights event lit up the Bagnell Dam Strip and brought plenty of friendly faces out to enjoy these cool cars and cooler people!. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested
Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted in $27.1 million dollar bank fraud scheme
A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a more than $27.1 million fraud scheme that included more than $12.4 million in PPP loans for four businesses, as well as a fraudulent loan for a development in Indiana. Tod Ray Keilholz, 59, Jefferson City, was charged...
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
kbia.org
Missouri special session starts with a wide range of proposals
Lawmakers gathered in Jefferson City on Wednesday for both the beginning of the annual veto session and a special session that is supposed to be centered around tax cuts and credits. However, not all of the bills either introduced or filed on the first day are related to taxes. Furthermore,...
KOMU
Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold
ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
abc17news.com
Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
939theeagle.com
Aldred: New Columbia EquipmentShare jobs will pay about $42,000
A Boone County commissioner says Columbia-based EquipmentShare plans a $100-million expansion at its main campus near I-70 and the Lake of the Woods exit. Commissioner Justin Aldred briefed the REDI board of directors during Wednesday’s meeting. Aldred notes chapter 11 tax incentives have been approved by Boone County commissioners and by every taxing entity.
Comments / 0