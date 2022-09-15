ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kbia.org

Local Canvas: An Artist Talk with NVAD's Kenny Greene

T’Keyah Thomas is a spoken word poet and community organizer based in Columbia, MO. In her role as announcer and producer for KBIA, you’re likely to catch TK on-air during the day, or moderating a panel on art and local history.
COLUMBIA, MO
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)

With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Some of The Best April Orchards in Missouri To Visit This Fall

If apple picking is something you do every fall well one website claims that these are the very best apple orchards to visit this fall. Move over pumpkin patches apple picking is one of those activities that many families enjoy doing each fall. One website travelinmissouri.com claims to have found the very best. Huffstutter Orchards in New Franklin, Missouri is the number one place to go apple picking. With its fair pricing and several activities to do while you're there, it's easy to see why this came in at number one. Also, the family-run business has been around since 1958.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested

Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
BOONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted in $27.1 million dollar bank fraud scheme

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a more than $27.1 million fraud scheme that included more than $12.4 million in PPP loans for four businesses, as well as a fraudulent loan for a development in Indiana. Tod Ray Keilholz, 59, Jefferson City, was charged...
VALPARAISO, IN
kbia.org

Missouri special session starts with a wide range of proposals

Lawmakers gathered in Jefferson City on Wednesday for both the beginning of the annual veto session and a special session that is supposed to be centered around tax cuts and credits. However, not all of the bills either introduced or filed on the first day are related to taxes. Furthermore,...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold

ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
ELDON, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Aldred: New Columbia EquipmentShare jobs will pay about $42,000

A Boone County commissioner says Columbia-based EquipmentShare plans a $100-million expansion at its main campus near I-70 and the Lake of the Woods exit. Commissioner Justin Aldred briefed the REDI board of directors during Wednesday’s meeting. Aldred notes chapter 11 tax incentives have been approved by Boone County commissioners and by every taxing entity.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

