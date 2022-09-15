Read full article on original website
Rowdies’ second straight defeat could have additional cost
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — The Rowdies lost a second straight game and goalkeeper CJ Cochran in falling 1-0 to Detroit City on Saturday night. The defeat was also the fourth straight on the road for the Rowdies (16-7-6), who missed another chance to improve their playoff position in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. They stayed in third, falling nine points behind first-place Louisville City and four behind second-place Memphis.
Pennridge shuts out Bensalem
Brennan Fisher ran for three touchdowns on Friday night to lead Pennridge to a 35-0 victory over visiting Bensalem. The Rams also scored on a long touchdown run by Tyler Wetzel. Quarterback Pat Burdick threw a touchdown pass to Nate Mossbrook. Chase Marshall and Connor Lelii intercepted passes for Pennridge.
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers and partners break ground on Scanlon street rink
On Wednesday, Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, the Philadelphia Flyers, and Flyers Charities officially broke ground on an outdoor street hockey rink at Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. The ceremony included special guest speakers and a ceremonial groundbreaking with a special hockey twist. Flyers forward Sean Couturier was also introduced as the Flyers' official Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education ambassador and took to the ice with SNIDER students inside Scanlon Rec Center. In this role, Couturier will work with SNIDER in support of Flyers Charities efforts to grow the sport of hockey and inspire the next generation of young student-athletes.
Long scoring play lifts Mansfield Senior past New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA ― Pinned near their own goal line, the Mansfield Tygers decided it was time to take a chance against New Philadelphia Friday night. Holding a 14-10 lead, Mansfield quarterback Duke Reese dropped back near his own end zone and fired a strike to a streaking Amarr Davis for a 97-yard touchdown.
