Philadelphia, PA

Tampa Bay Times

Rowdies’ second straight defeat could have additional cost

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — The Rowdies lost a second straight game and goalkeeper CJ Cochran in falling 1-0 to Detroit City on Saturday night. The defeat was also the fourth straight on the road for the Rowdies (16-7-6), who missed another chance to improve their playoff position in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. They stayed in third, falling nine points behind first-place Louisville City and four behind second-place Memphis.
DETROIT, MI
Bensalem Times

Pennridge shuts out Bensalem

Brennan Fisher ran for three touchdowns on Friday night to lead Pennridge to a 35-0 victory over visiting Bensalem. The Rams also scored on a long touchdown run by Tyler Wetzel. Quarterback Pat Burdick threw a touchdown pass to Nate Mossbrook. Chase Marshall and Connor Lelii intercepted passes for Pennridge.
PERKASIE, PA
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers and partners break ground on Scanlon street rink

On Wednesday, Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, the Philadelphia Flyers, and Flyers Charities officially broke ground on an outdoor street hockey rink at Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. The ceremony included special guest speakers and a ceremonial groundbreaking with a special hockey twist. Flyers forward Sean Couturier was also introduced as the Flyers' official Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education ambassador and took to the ice with SNIDER students inside Scanlon Rec Center. In this role, Couturier will work with SNIDER in support of Flyers Charities efforts to grow the sport of hockey and inspire the next generation of young student-athletes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

