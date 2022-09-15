Read full article on original website
Where Will King Charles III and Queen Camilla Live?
A new monarch has succeeded the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday at Balmoral Castle: King Charles III, who is expected to address the British nation today. Where will Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?. With an estimated worth of $4.9 billion and 775 rooms, Buckingham Palace in...
Why There's an Empty Seat in Front of King Charles at Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
King Charles sat in the spot previously used by his mother at the Queen's committal service at St. George's Chapel The empty seat in front of King Charles has a significant meaning. Viewers noticed an empty seat in front of the new monarch inside St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's committal service on Monday. The chair is not to honor any other fallen members of the royal family, as some have speculated, however. The chair in front of the monarch is always kept open in these situations so that the monarch can...
TODAY.com
Why King Charles III isn't going to wear a crown — yet
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. While he has now formally taken the throne following his Accession Ceremony, it may be some time before King Charles III takes on the signature sartorial flair of the monarch: A crown. For...
'Camilla is the real boss': 'Unfussy and loyal' Queen Consort is King Charles' 'strength and stay', and the royals' 'greatest secret weapon', says former aide
Camilla has been described as the 'real boss' by a former aide, who says the royal plays a major role in the decisions made by King Charles. Writing in the Times, Julian Payne, who was communications secretary to Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, between 2016 and 2021, described the Queen Consort as 'perhaps [the Firm's] greatest secret weapon.
Camilla's glittering nod to Wales: Queen Consort wears replica of diamond leek brooch worn by Her Majesty and Princess Diana as she joins Charles on his first visit as King
Queen Consort Camilla has paid tribute to the people of Wales by wearing a replica of her late mother-in-law the Queen's leek brooch on a visit to the nation. Camilla, 75, wore the copy of the Welsh Guards Leek Brooch on her lapel as she accompanied her husband King Charles on his first trip to Wales since he acceded the throne.
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
‘Heartless’: The ascension of King Charles could mean massive layoffs for longtime staffers
As many as 100 employees at Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla have lived for years, have received notice that they could be losing their jobs. While King Charles has been trying to boost his reputation with the British people in the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth, his ascension to the throne is a less joyous moment for many staffers who served him when he was the Prince of Wales.
King Charles reveals ‘greatest sadness’ after Queen dies & says his mother’s loss ‘will be felt deeply across UK’
KING Charles has revealed his "greatest sadness" as he paid tribute to his mother The Queen after her death at 96. The Monarch, who will now be known as Charles III, said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
Charles’ royal cypher revealed as he becomes King as Queen’s ER is replaced
THE Queen’s royal cypher has been all around us for the more than seven decades that she reigned. But now King Charles’ symbol will be displayed on British coins, stamps, passports, banknotes and even police uniforms. What is a cypher?. A royal cypher is a monogram used by...
King Charles got the ultimate promotion. 100 staffers could lose their jobs
London (CNN Business) — About 100 people who worked for Prince Charles could lose their jobs now he has become King, a labor union said Wednesday. Workers at Clarence House, the King's former official London residence while he was Prince of Wales, were informed that they could be made redundant on Monday, The Guardian reported, citing an unnamed source. The notices were handed out while a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth was being held in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, the newspaper reported.
Emotional moment King Charles appears to wipe away tears after crowds chant ‘God save the King’
There were shouts of "God save the King" as the royal left the car to greet grieving well-wishers at Buckingham Palace on London. After shaking hands and accepting condolences from countless grieving subjects, the emotional King - joined by his wife Queen Camilla - went to view flowers left for his beloved mother at the Palace gates.
How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedule & U.S. And UK Coverage Plans
By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
Staff of King Charles told during mourning they could lose jobs
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Household staff who served King Charles while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move "heartless" before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
JOBS・
Prince Andrew will have a prominent role at Queen’s funeral
PRINCE Andrew will play a prominent role at the Queen's State Funeral on Monday, it has emerged. The Duke of York - who on Wednesday marched behind Her Majesty's coffin in the Royal precession - will again take up the same position. This is despite The Queen's son agreeing not...
King Charles flies to Scotland to grieve mother at Balmoral
King Charles has flown to Scotland to grieve his mother in private following her state funeral. The monarch left RAF Northolt in West London on a private jet at about 10.30am this morning. Images showed the King sitting in the back of a car with a man thought to be...
US News and World Report
UK's Princess of Wales Meets Ukraine's First Lady at Buckingham Palace
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores...
ABC News
King Charles III leaves note on coffin of his mom, Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II with a note on her coffin as she was laid to rest Monday. In a note that was tucked into a wreath of flowers and foliage chosen by Charles, the new king wrote, "In loving and devoted memory." Charles...
King Charles Sheds Tears In Final Goodbye To Mother, Queen Elizabeth II
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch had been lying in state for 10 days as mourners paid tribute around the United Kingdom. This concluded in her funeral held on Monday, September 19. It was at this ceremony that King Charles said a final goodbye to Elizabeth II, a farewell that took an emotional turn.
'In loving memory': Social media posts from members of the Royal Family bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother'
Senior royals have shared touching social media tributes to Her Majesty who was finally laid to rest today in a private burial in Windsor following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8, aged 96. Since then, people from around the world have...
