ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Where Will King Charles III and Queen Camilla Live?

A new monarch has succeeded the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday at Balmoral Castle: King Charles III, who is expected to address the British nation today. Where will Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?. With an estimated worth of $4.9 billion and 775 rooms, Buckingham Palace in...
U.K.
People

Why There's an Empty Seat in Front of King Charles at Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service

King Charles sat in the spot previously used by his mother at the Queen's committal service at St. George's Chapel The empty seat in front of King Charles has a significant meaning. Viewers noticed an empty seat in front of the new monarch inside St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's committal service on Monday. The chair is not to honor any other fallen members of the royal family, as some have speculated, however. The chair in front of the monarch is always kept open in these situations so that the monarch can...
U.K.
TODAY.com

Why King Charles III isn't going to wear a crown — yet

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. While he has now formally taken the throne following his Accession Ceremony, it may be some time before King Charles III takes on the signature sartorial flair of the monarch: A crown. For...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Camilla is the real boss': 'Unfussy and loyal' Queen Consort is King Charles' 'strength and stay', and the royals' 'greatest secret weapon', says former aide

Camilla has been described as the 'real boss' by a former aide, who says the royal plays a major role in the decisions made by King Charles. Writing in the Times, Julian Payne, who was communications secretary to Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, between 2016 and 2021, described the Queen Consort as 'perhaps [the Firm's] greatest secret weapon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

Camilla's glittering nod to Wales: Queen Consort wears replica of diamond leek brooch worn by Her Majesty and Princess Diana as she joins Charles on his first visit as King

Queen Consort Camilla has paid tribute to the people of Wales by wearing a replica of her late mother-in-law the Queen's leek brooch on a visit to the nation. Camilla, 75, wore the copy of the Welsh Guards Leek Brooch on her lapel as she accompanied her husband King Charles on his first trip to Wales since he acceded the throne.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
U.K.
Fortune

‘Heartless’: The ascension of King Charles could mean massive layoffs for longtime staffers

As many as 100 employees at Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla have lived for years, have received notice that they could be losing their jobs. While King Charles has been trying to boost his reputation with the British people in the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth, his ascension to the throne is a less joyous moment for many staffers who served him when he was the Prince of Wales.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bell#City Of London#British Royal Family#Uk#Reuters#Lloyd
CNN

King Charles got the ultimate promotion. 100 staffers could lose their jobs

London (CNN Business) — About 100 people who worked for Prince Charles could lose their jobs now he has become King, a labor union said Wednesday. Workers at Clarence House, the King's former official London residence while he was Prince of Wales, were informed that they could be made redundant on Monday, The Guardian reported, citing an unnamed source. The notices were handed out while a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth was being held in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, the newspaper reported.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Deadline

How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedule & U.S. And UK Coverage Plans

By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
U.K.
US News and World Report

UK's Princess of Wales Meets Ukraine's First Lady at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores...
U.K.
ABC News

King Charles III leaves note on coffin of his mom, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II with a note on her coffin as she was laid to rest Monday. In a note that was tucked into a wreath of flowers and foliage chosen by Charles, the new king wrote, "In loving and devoted memory." Charles...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'In loving memory': Social media posts from members of the Royal Family bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother'

Senior royals have shared touching social media tributes to Her Majesty who was finally laid to rest today in a private burial in Windsor following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8, aged 96. Since then, people from around the world have...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy