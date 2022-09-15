Read full article on original website
Related
Months After Exiting, Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Fans Are Still Asking About Her Next Hallmark Movie
Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark Channel behind for Great American Family months ago. But that doesn’t mean that viewers of the former cable channel are ready to let go of the actress. Apparently, some fans have been asking Cameron Bure when her next Hallmark movie will air. And as the Full House alum prepares for her projects with GAF, she's addressing the confusion stemming from her exit from her former network gig.
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Fuller House Writer and Comedian David A. Arnold
Candance Cameron Bure is honoring the late David A. Arnold. The Fuller House actress, 46, paid tribute to the comedian, who was a writer for the Netflix reboot, following his death on Sept. 7. "David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken," Candace captioned the Sept. 8...
Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys
The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
RELATED PEOPLE
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
‘Legally Blonde’! ‘Sweet Home Alabama’! Reese Witherspoon’s Emmys Night Was Full of Reunions: Photos
Forget TV — the 2022 Emmys were all about early 2000s rom-coms. Reese Witherspoon staged mini reunions with her Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama costars while attending the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Oscar winner, 46, ran into Selma Blair backstage on Monday, September 12, and snapped a photo with the actress, 50. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!
A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
ComicBook
Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
International Business Times
Kelly Rizzo Reacts To Bob Saget Emmys Tribute: 'Been A Wreck All Day'
Kelly Rizzo was moved by the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. The 42-year-old blogger shared an Instagram Story shortly after the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast Monday. In the post, she revealed her reaction to the tribute that celebrated Saget's work in the television industry. "I've been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emmys 2022: Anne Heche, Bob Saget and More Late Hollywood Stars Honored During Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche, who died last month, was one of several late beloved stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. John Legend took the stage to perform a new song titled "Pieces" as images of stars Hollywood lost throughout the year flashed on the big screen behind him. […]
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
See Full House’s Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure And Andrea Barber Reunite For GAC’s Christmas Movie Lineup
Full House stars Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber are getting together to celebrate Christmas on GAC.
Full Life: John Stamos memoir scheduled for fall 2023
NEW YORK — (AP) — Parenthood and the death of his dear friend and former "Full House" co-star Bob Saget helped convince John Stamos it was time to write his memoir. The publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos' “If You Would Have Told Me” is scheduled for fall 2023.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Chris O’Donnell Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Maeve at Emmys: PHOTO
The glitz and glamour of the 2022 Emmy Awards unfolded last night with the usual amount of celebrities showing off their good looks and beautful clothes. Chris O’Donnell, star of NCIS: Los Angeles, was on hand for the festivites in a rare public appearance. And he brought his youngest daughter, Maeve, along to make the night more special.
Comments / 0