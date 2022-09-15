Maple Heights Man Prevents Child Abduction in Wickliffe
The world needs more people like Antwain Kellom. He’s a real hero!
This story was originally reported by FOX 8 .
While working as a delivery driver for State Courier Systems in Wickliffe, Ohio, Kellom noticed something wrong and didn’t hesitate to act. Because of his actions, an 11-year-old girl was able to return to her family.
We’ve all heard the old saying. It takes a village to raise a child.
While working his route earlier this week, Kellom was able to intervene on an attempted kidnapping. The gross act occurred right here in Northeast Ohio.
VIA | FOX 8
Kellom said the girl was at the corner of Clayton and Lloyd (in Wickliffe) when a man pulled up to her and stopped.
“When he approached her and she didn’t get in and I saw her shaking her head, I knew something wasn’t right,” said Kellom.
Without a second thought, Kellom put the truck in park and ran to get her.
Finish this story [ here ]
Again, thank you Antwain Kellom!
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Somebody Really Needs To Teach Failed GOP Candidate Lavern Spicer What Pronouns Are
- Front Page News: Rickey Smiley’s Prediction Of The Queen’s Funeral Run In The States [WATCH]
- Rickey Unleashed: Rickey Talks About Crime Today & How To Stay Safe [WATCH]
- ‘I Said What I F****** Said’: Uju Anya Doubles Down On ‘Excruciating’ Queen Elizabeth II Comments
- ‘Racist Tactics’: DeSantis Sending Migrants To Martha’s Vineyard Echoes ‘Segregationists,’ Senator Says
- ‘The Women King’s’ Hair, Beauty, And Wardrobe Team Share How They Recreated The Opulent Beauty Of The Agojie Warriors
- Wife of Former Cavs Great, Jennifer Ilgauskas, Passed Away
- Maple Heights Man Prevents Child Abduction in Wickliffe
- Black Leaders Rip Adam Silver As Players Agree NBA ‘Fell Short’ Punishing Robert Sarver’s Racism
- ‘Tell Somebody’: Divine 9 Launches Campaign Urging Congress To Reinstate Roe v. Wade
Comments / 0