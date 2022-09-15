ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickliffe, OH

Maple Heights Man Prevents Child Abduction in Wickliffe

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty


The world needs more people like Antwain Kellom. He’s a real hero!

This story was originally reported by FOX 8 .

While working as a delivery driver for State Courier Systems in Wickliffe, Ohio, Kellom noticed something wrong and didn’t hesitate to act. Because of his actions, an 11-year-old girl was able to return to her family.

We’ve all heard the old saying. It takes a village to raise a child.

While working his route earlier this week, Kellom was able to intervene on an attempted kidnapping. The gross act occurred right here in Northeast Ohio.

VIA | FOX 8

Kellom said the girl was at the corner of Clayton and Lloyd (in Wickliffe) when a man pulled up to her and stopped.

“When he approached her and she didn’t get in and I saw her shaking her head, I knew something wasn’t right,” said Kellom.

Without a second thought, Kellom put the truck in park and ran to get her.

Finish this story [ here ]

Again, thank you Antwain Kellom!

