fox7austin.com

3 separate Central Texas school districts receive threats in just 24 hours

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police say an Austin ISD student is in custody charged with two felonies after making a school threat. In just the past 24 hours, three separate threats were made against school districts in Central Texas. On Friday, a heavier police presence could be easily seen at...
CBS Austin

Georgetown animal-care facilities start updates to fire systems

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Sunday will mark one year since the devastating fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown that killed 75 animals. The fire sparked candid conversations with the city to update its fire code. Animal-care facilities are now required to install fire alarm systems. Several animal-care facilities...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department

Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
ROUND ROCK, TX
austin.com

Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 16 through September 18, 2022

From the 45th Annual Pecan Street Festival happening in downtown Austin, to Longhorn City Limits before Saturday’s University of Texas game, this weekend is jam packed with FREE things to do around town. And that’s not including Austin Museum Day where museums all around town are hosting fun and FREE things to do, perfect for a family outing! Explore the top ten FREE things to do in Austin below.
AUSTIN, TX
101.9 The Bull

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
AUSTIN, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 Texas Road Trips to Take in This Fall

Been in town all summer? Here’s your chance to get away. With school and work getting busy, we’re shaking off our summer slumbers and returning to business. But between the demands of our daily lives and the routines needed to keep them on track, it’s not unusual to find yourself needing a change in scenery. Texas is sprawling with undiscovered sweet spots; the only way to find them is to get on the road. So here’s the plan: Take a Friday off, pack your bags, and make a trip to one of these getaways for a weekend of pure fun.
TEXAS STATE

