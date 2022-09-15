Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
ABoR Report: Central Texas housing market continues to stabilize
The August report from the Austin Board of Realtors showed the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area housing market continued its stabilization trend for the third consecutive month.
Home holdup: Austin Energy application process is backed up
They went under contract for the home in December, and their project manager said they paid their Austin Energy application fees in March — the same week they got them.
Austin City Council commits up to $500,000 on food equity in eastern crescent
AUSTIN, Texas — While some parts of Austin are booming, other parts are being left behind. That’s why the Austin City Council is giving up to $500,000 in an effort to build an affordable grocery store, or stores, in areas of Austin's eastern crescent. Del Valle resident Crystal...
fox7austin.com
3 separate Central Texas school districts receive threats in just 24 hours
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police say an Austin ISD student is in custody charged with two felonies after making a school threat. In just the past 24 hours, three separate threats were made against school districts in Central Texas. On Friday, a heavier police presence could be easily seen at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Georgetown animal-care facilities start updates to fire systems
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Sunday will mark one year since the devastating fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown that killed 75 animals. The fire sparked candid conversations with the city to update its fire code. Animal-care facilities are now required to install fire alarm systems. Several animal-care facilities...
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
Austin rolls out resilience hub plan for emergencies like winter storms
A year and a half ago, city staff scrambled to get food, water and shelter to Austinites left in the dark and freezing. Now, the City of Austin is getting ready to launch resilience hubs to be prepared for future emergencies.
Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department
Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How long you have to work to afford a mortgage in Texas, Austin
A new study shows just how long Americans need to work to be able to afford a monthly mortgage payment.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 16 through September 18, 2022
From the 45th Annual Pecan Street Festival happening in downtown Austin, to Longhorn City Limits before Saturday’s University of Texas game, this weekend is jam packed with FREE things to do around town. And that’s not including Austin Museum Day where museums all around town are hosting fun and FREE things to do, perfect for a family outing! Explore the top ten FREE things to do in Austin below.
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Travis County
One person has died after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 5300 block of Hudson Bend Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New steps to address human trafficking in Austin
It started when she was a child. Crystal Sepulveda was trafficked by a family member.
fox7austin.com
Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Travis County on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
CBS Austin
'We're really scared': Fake school threats can lead to serious consequences
AUSTIN, Texas — A string of school threats made against Austin-area schools within the last few days has one student so far facing terroristic threat charges. Akins Early College High School received two threats this week from that same student, according to Austin ISD. Round Rock ISD Police is...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
houstoniamag.com
8 Texas Road Trips to Take in This Fall
Been in town all summer? Here’s your chance to get away. With school and work getting busy, we’re shaking off our summer slumbers and returning to business. But between the demands of our daily lives and the routines needed to keep them on track, it’s not unusual to find yourself needing a change in scenery. Texas is sprawling with undiscovered sweet spots; the only way to find them is to get on the road. So here’s the plan: Take a Friday off, pack your bags, and make a trip to one of these getaways for a weekend of pure fun.
Fire burns Hudson Bend restaurant
The fire department said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, but there was significant damage. Much of the damage was in the attic space.
Comments / 0