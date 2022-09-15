ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Local business celebrates 50th anniversary

Eastern Engineering started from humble beginnings. Fifty years ago, Mark Langdon’s parents started a company to help manage projects for architects and engineers, be it providing prints or helping with software. Langdon’s parents worked alone out of a small Muncie company for three years before hiring their first employee,...
MUNCIE, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
ANDERSON, IN
munciejournal.com

Nonprofit Support Network Announces Nonprofit Programming

MUNCIE, IN—Nonprofit Support Network is excited to announce its inaugural programming designed to strengthen nonprofits in Muncie and Delaware County. The program, titled “Nonprofit Essentials,” is a series of learning sessions designed to strengthen the operations and `management of nonprofit organizations and enhance the development of the individuals who serve them. Each session will address a topic relevant to the needs of nonprofits, from nonprofit administration and fundraising to marketing and workplace health and wellness.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Closest national parks to Indianapolis

Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

September 20, 2022 is National Voter Registration Day

Local organizations plan to register voters in Muncie, Indiana to celebrate the National Voter Registration Holiday. MUNCIE, IN— On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters well in advance of Election Day this November. Founded in 2012,...
MUNCIE, IN
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

