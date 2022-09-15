Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Current Publishing
Local business celebrates 50th anniversary
Eastern Engineering started from humble beginnings. Fifty years ago, Mark Langdon’s parents started a company to help manage projects for architects and engineers, be it providing prints or helping with software. Langdon’s parents worked alone out of a small Muncie company for three years before hiring their first employee,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
munciejournal.com
Nonprofit Support Network Announces Nonprofit Programming
MUNCIE, IN—Nonprofit Support Network is excited to announce its inaugural programming designed to strengthen nonprofits in Muncie and Delaware County. The program, titled “Nonprofit Essentials,” is a series of learning sessions designed to strengthen the operations and `management of nonprofit organizations and enhance the development of the individuals who serve them. Each session will address a topic relevant to the needs of nonprofits, from nonprofit administration and fundraising to marketing and workplace health and wellness.
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
RELATED PEOPLE
nomadlawyer.org
Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sheridan Wins 700th Football Game and Bud Wright Wins 440th Game 42-0 Over Clinton Prairie
Coach Bud Wright and the Sheridan Blackhawks defeated Clinton Prairie Friday night 42 to 0 and brought the total number of Sheridan Blackhawk football wins to 700 and took Coach Wright’s Football career wins to 440, best in the state of Indiana and one of the best in the United States.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
munciejournal.com
September 20, 2022 is National Voter Registration Day
Local organizations plan to register voters in Muncie, Indiana to celebrate the National Voter Registration Holiday. MUNCIE, IN— On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters well in advance of Election Day this November. Founded in 2012,...
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon is resting at home after an 18-day stay at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. “I try to keep things positive, so I just play my game with my friends," said Dixon while playing PlayStation. Keeping his chin up hasn’t been easy. “I...
Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Family speaks out, asks for continued support as Indiana officer remains in hospice
It’s been five weeks since Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head while on duty. Officer Burton has been in hospice care since Sept. 3, two days after she was taken off life support. Burton’s grandmother, Jacque, is now speaking out about how much her grandmother...
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
Comments / 0