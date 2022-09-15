ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis has jersey swap planned for Week 2 vs. Ravens

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, and the victor will jump to 2-0 to start the year.

After most games in the NFL, players from each team will find someone on the opposing team to swap jerseys with. Sometimes the trade takes place between players that admire each other’s games, while other times it’ll be college teammates that make the deal.

Against the Ravens, Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has called out his former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, for a jersey swap on Sunday.

Humphrey responded, saying it would’ve been done last year if the game had gone differently.

Davis and Humphrey only spent one year together at Alabama, but it’s clear that they’re still friendly enough to joke around with each other on social media. It’s always cool to see NFL players keeping that collegiate bond even after playing on opposing teams for a few years.

Now, let’s see if Humphrey makes the trade if Miami wins again.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

