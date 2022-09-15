ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Mike Lavallee
5d ago

The latest releases of water from Lake Okeechobee contain high levels of algae that are causing severe brain damage especially to evangelical neoconservative politicians. It causes a precipitous drop of the IQ of lower intelligence people. How else can you explain these idiotic ideas?

Pamela Furlong
5d ago

Wow, I can't believe that these people are actually putting out all of this propaganda. People need to pay attention to this lunacy as they are doing it in the open ,so when people say I had no idea they can say we were very transparent.

Bill Schreiner
5d ago

I thought they were the epitome of stupid. They've proven me correct.

Tom Handy

White House Secretary Compare Texas Governor Abbott and Florida Governor DeSantis as Human Smugglers

Governor DeSantis and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused two Republican Governors of being human smugglers. Jean-Pierre said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of crimes comparable to human smugglers as they stretch the truth to asylum seekers. She accused the governors of false promises to provide the children, families, and people with shelter and food as they got on the bus to new destinations including Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.20.22

Lobbying firm Ballard Partners has launched a new podcast co-hosted by firm partners Adam Goodman and Justin Sayfie. The podcast name, “13th and Park,” refers to the two street names where Ballard Partners has offices in Washington and Tallahassee. The first four episodes of the podcast were recorded...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following felony charges

Three weeks after Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in for booking on felony charges of unlawful compensation, Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially suspended the longtime county official and will appoint his replacement “in the coming weeks.”. On Tuesday, DeSantis issued an executive order announcing Martinez’s suspension, “effective immediately.”...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis

‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis holds a 23-to-1 cash advantage on Charlie Crist

The Republican reports $115M in cash-on-hand to the Democrat's $5M. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to hold a dominating lead in fundraising over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Even as his campaign shipped millions to the Republican Party of Florida, the Republican incumbent sits ready to deploy $115 million in cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Gaming Control Commission sets agency vision in mission statement

The similarities initially stood out more than the concepts’ differences. Spinning up an agency from nothing can be an oddly compelling sight, since it’s been rare that people have the opportunity to see why some foundational decisions are made the way they are. Faced with an agenda light on line items but heavy on details, the Florida Gaming Control Commission decided what its guiding mission statement would be.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida

The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.

