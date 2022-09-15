ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

nypressnews.com

Search on for gunman who shot man during attempted Upper West Side robbery

NEW YORK — Police are searching for a gunman after a tourist from Denmark was shot and hospitalized during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning on the Upper West Side. The NYPD removed the crime scene tape, but blood stains remained on the sidewalk along West End Avenue near 103rd Street, where the attempted robbery escalated, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
QUEENS, NY
nypressnews.com

2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronx

NEW YORK – A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, nearly crushing the driver. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse around 10:40 a.m. Danielle Cruz says her life flashed before her eyes when part of a construction vehicle known...
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL

It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

Record number of buses carrying migrants rolls into NYC’s Port Authority

A record number of buses carrying migrants rolled into New York City on Sunday — only adding more pressure to a shelter system already overwhelmed by asylum seekers. At least nine busloads arrived from the Texas border to the Port Authority by mid-afternoon, one bus more than last week’s previous apparent record of eight in a single day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Harrison School District students create

HARRISON, N.J. — Wednesday is International Day of Peace, and some New Jersey students have already set up a special display. Students from the Harrison School District made hundreds of pinwheels, which were then set up in the shape of a giant peace sign in the center of town.
HARRISON, NJ
nypressnews.com

NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling

NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

New York lawmakers introduce bill to let more workers sit down on the job

New York lawmakers in both houses introduced earlier this month the Standing Is Tiring Act (or SIT Act) that would allow workers in some sectors to sit while on the job. If passed, the law would require employers to “provide suitable seats to all employees where the nature of such employees’ work reasonably permits seated work,” and prevent them from “artificially designing a workspace to require standing.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

The World’s Highest Apartment Is on Sale for $250 Million

How’s this for a spacious apartment with scenic views? The world’s tallest private residence was just listed for sale in New York City. Located on Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row along the southern end of Central Park, the penthouse is 1,416 feet in the sky. That’s just 38 feet shy of the Empire State Building’s height.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

