nypressnews.com
Teens seen running amok as Brooklyn party spills onto street: ‘All hell broke loose’
A horde of liquored-up preppies ran wild outside a Brooklyn house party, terrorizing neighbors and jumping on passing cars before the late-night debauchery ended, local residents told the Daily News. Dozens of prep school students at the booze-laden gathering this past weekend rampaged through the neighborhood, with one innocent woman...
nypressnews.com
Search on for gunman who shot man during attempted Upper West Side robbery
NEW YORK — Police are searching for a gunman after a tourist from Denmark was shot and hospitalized during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning on the Upper West Side. The NYPD removed the crime scene tape, but blood stains remained on the sidewalk along West End Avenue near 103rd Street, where the attempted robbery escalated, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.
nypressnews.com
NYPD: Suspects wanted for stealing $28,000 from Bay Ridge businesses
NEW YORK – Police are searching for up to three men accused in a string of burglaries across Brooklyn. Investigators said the suspects hit at least six businesses, including restaurants and nightclubs, in Bay Ridge. The last crime happened on Sept. 5 when, according to police, the suspects broke...
nypressnews.com
NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens
NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
nypressnews.com
2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, nearly crushing the driver. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse around 10:40 a.m. Danielle Cruz says her life flashed before her eyes when part of a construction vehicle known...
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
nypressnews.com
Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL
It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams unveils free WiFi program for NYCHA residents that could cost upward of $30M annually
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers living in NYCHA developments will be able to get free WiFi and basic cable as part of a multi-million dollar program rolled out Monday by Mayor Adams, who touted the initiative as a long overdue “21st century infrastructure” necessity. The program, dubbed...
nypressnews.com
Record number of buses carrying migrants rolls into NYC’s Port Authority
A record number of buses carrying migrants rolled into New York City on Sunday — only adding more pressure to a shelter system already overwhelmed by asylum seekers. At least nine busloads arrived from the Texas border to the Port Authority by mid-afternoon, one bus more than last week’s previous apparent record of eight in a single day.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams: Some migrants sent to NYC were suffering from covid, dehydration – CNN Video
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasts Republican governors’ “inhumane” treatment of migrants, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that many of those arriving in New York were misled about where they were going. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
nypressnews.com
NYC would have to give out free food during water outages in public housing under new bill
A new bill in the state Legislature would require NYCHA to provide residents with free food if their drinking water gets cut off — in response to this month’s arsenic scare at a Manhattan public housing complex. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan state Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember...
nypressnews.com
Harrison School District students create
HARRISON, N.J. — Wednesday is International Day of Peace, and some New Jersey students have already set up a special display. Students from the Harrison School District made hundreds of pinwheels, which were then set up in the shape of a giant peace sign in the center of town.
nypressnews.com
NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling
NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
nypressnews.com
New York lawmakers introduce bill to let more workers sit down on the job
New York lawmakers in both houses introduced earlier this month the Standing Is Tiring Act (or SIT Act) that would allow workers in some sectors to sit while on the job. If passed, the law would require employers to “provide suitable seats to all employees where the nature of such employees’ work reasonably permits seated work,” and prevent them from “artificially designing a workspace to require standing.”
nypressnews.com
The World’s Highest Apartment Is on Sale for $250 Million
How’s this for a spacious apartment with scenic views? The world’s tallest private residence was just listed for sale in New York City. Located on Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row along the southern end of Central Park, the penthouse is 1,416 feet in the sky. That’s just 38 feet shy of the Empire State Building’s height.
