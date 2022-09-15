Read full article on original website
Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release
NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
Untitled Drama Pilot - Based on French Series High Intellectual Potential Ordered To Pilot by ABC
ABC has given a pilot order to a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian) and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the project, based on TF1’s popular detective series HIP (High Intellectual...
The Equalizer - Season 3 - Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben Join Cast
Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy, Vikings) and Gloria Reuben (ER, Mr. Robot) have joined the cast of CBS’ The Equalizer for Season 3. The Queen Latifah starrer returns with new episodes on October 2. Logue will portray Colton Fisk, one of the CIA’s most decorated agents, an ex-CIA union...
Grey's Anatomy - Episode 19.01 - Everything Has Changed - Press Release
“Everything has Changed” – After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado on the season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Ghosts - Season 4 Promo - BBC
BOO! 👻 A new series of Ghosts is creeping up behind you... 👀. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom Ghosts will be back for a fourth series. When we return for Series 4, Button House is open for business, well, the gatehouse is. Can Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) make a success of the humble B&B or will the interfering ghosts once again scupper their plans? A grown-up comedy from the Horrible Histories team.
Mayor Of Kingstown - Season 2 - Gratiela Brancusi & Lane Garrison Join Cast
Gratiela Brancusi (1883) and Lane Garrison (Yellowstone) have joined the Season 2 cast of Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brancusi will play Tatiana, a hostess at the Cheetah Nightclub. Garrison will play Carney, one of the higher-ranking prison guards at Kingstown and an associate of Mike’s (Jeremy...
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.03 - Big Day - Press Release
10/04/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
Atlanta - Episode 4.06 - Crank Dat Killer - Press Release
Ay, Ya'll remember how we used to hit the club and do the Pool Palace and Crank Dat and nobody got shot? Yeah me neither. Written by Stephen Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.05 - Reflections - Press Release
Episode 305: “Reflections” (Available to stream on 9/22/22) Mariner and Boimler work the Starfleet recruitment booth at an alien job fair, Rutherford challenges himself.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release
FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 19th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Avenue 5 - Episode 2.2 - What an Unseasonal Delight. Avenue 5 - Episode 2.3 - Is It a Good Dot?. Bad Sisters -...
Chicago Med - Episode 8.03 - Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War - Press Release
"WINNING THE BATTLE, BUT STILL LOSING THE WAR" 10/05/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient. Ethan treats a pregnant patient from Hannah’s past. Crockett and Vanessa help a man who needs a risky neurosurgery.
Bob's Burgers - Episode 13.03 - What About Job? - Press Release
LOUISE PLANS FOR HER FUTURE ON AN ALL-NEW "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. A school assignment about careers sends Louise (Kristen Schaal) spiraling, trying to imagine what her future might hold in the all-new "What About Job?" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1202) (TV-PG L,V)
Full Scripted Broadcast TV Ratings Tables for the 2022/23 Season
Welcome to this Season Full Ratings Table where we try to collate all the Broadcast Ratings for the Primetime Shows that we cover. You can see the 2021/22 Table here. And don't forget you can see the complete Ratings Database where you can compare shows, seasons and networks etc here.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.03 - Stolen Valor - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Stolen Valor” – Tennant and the NCIS team suspect foul play when they investigate a fatal car crash involving a Navy officer who turns out to be an imposter. Also, Whistler finds herself in danger when she goes undercover to learn the truth behind the accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Chesapeake Shores - Straighten Up and Fly Right - Review
There was a lot happening this episode, both small and big. Jess wants to go into whine business, Carry is looking online for a DNA test and Luke finally found his own apartment. Abby gets a call from the school nurse because Caitlyn keeps finding excuses to go there and much more, let’s dive in.
The Great North - Episode 3.03 - Autumn If You Got Em Adventure - Press Release
THE TOBINS FALL UNDER A SPELL ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. All the Tobins fall under the spell of the Fall Frenzy Dance on the all-new "Autumn If You Got Em Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-222) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
The Neighborhood - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 5 of The Neighborhood has started airing on CBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Welcome to Chippendales - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Announced
Are you ready for the time of your life? Welcome to Chippendales takes the stage November 22 on Hulu. A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.
The Simpsons - Episode 34.03 - Lisa The Boy Scout - Press Release
LISA JOINS THE BOY EXPLORER GROUP AND COMPETES WITH BART ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. When the Boy Explorers become co-ed, Bart and Lisa vow to "out scout" each other at the annual jamboree in the all-new "Lisa the Boy Scout" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3321) (TV-PG L,V)
