Milwaukee, WI

3 playoff predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals

Here are three predictions that could turn the tide of the playoffs for the St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly ensured to make the postseason this year, with a 99.8% likelihood according to the latest stats. If nothing changes, the Cardinals would face the San Diego Padres in the first round.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cardinals over Brewers

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 1

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 249 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .221 batting average...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 276 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .661...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5

ST. LOUIS -- — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yadier Molina
Adam Wainwright
Nolan Arenado
Albert Pujols
Tyrone Taylor
Brad Boxberger

