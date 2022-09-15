Read full article on original website
3 playoff predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals
Here are three predictions that could turn the tide of the playoffs for the St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly ensured to make the postseason this year, with a 99.8% likelihood according to the latest stats. If nothing changes, the Cardinals would face the San Diego Padres in the first round.
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cardinals over Brewers
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 1
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 249 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .221 batting average...
Cardinals beat Reds to inch closer to division crown
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-1
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 276 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .661...
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
ST. LOUIS -- — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his...
MLB Odds: Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the St. Louis Cardinals in today’s first day-night doubleheader, with the morning tilt starting the day. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cardinals prediction and pick. The Cardinals are 10-6 against the Reds this season. Subsequently,...
