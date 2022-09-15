OMAHA — An infusion of federal dollars will allow Nebraska to install charging stations for electric vehicles along the length of Interstate 80. The Biden administration this week announced that Nebraska’s plan for the stations has been approved. The state is set to receive $11 million initially via the bipartisan infrastructure bill approved last year. Through the program’s funding formula, Nebraska eventually will have access to about $30 million.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO