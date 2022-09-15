Read full article on original website
Related
90 Day Fiance’s Jenny Slatten Details Weight Loss Since Moving to India: See Transformation Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten has changed a lot over the years! The Palm Springs, California, native first made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 after more than a decade with her partner and now-husband, Sumit Singh. Over the years, Jenny and...
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Jenny and Sumit Still Together After Being Disowned by His Family?
Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh still together after his family disowned him for marrying her? Here's what we know about the current status of this '90 Day Fiancé' couple.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva Back Together? Everything We Know
Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have had TLC viewers on a roller-coaster ride trying to keep up with their relationship. While the Ukraine native has moved on to document her love life on 90 Day: The Single Life, it seems her estranged husband from Washington is set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming season — which sparked major reconciliation rumors. Keep reading to find out everything we know about whether Mike and Natalie are back together.
You Might Be Surprised By ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem’s Net Worth: How She Makes Money
Making bank? Angela Deem has become one of the most loved and most hated cast members on 90 Day Fiancé, though she makes money outside of her work on reality TV. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more. What Is Angela Deem’s...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
Amidst the success stories that have played out on 90 Day Fiancé, one couple's recent drama became problematic enough to cause a potentially permanent split.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Revealed The Most Shocking Split Of 2022, But It's Not A Couple
90 Day Fiancé featured another big split, but this time, it wasn't a couple that separated.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Previously Appeared on ‘Maury’ Twice Before Her TLC Debut
Déjà vu! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is known for bringing high drama to the TLC series in her story line with her explosive long-distance husband, Michael Ilesanmi. But long before she and Michael started to share their love story and journey on reality TV, Angela previously appeared on the Maury talk show — not once, but twice!
Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Have New Boyfriend? Everything We Know
Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem may have married Michael Ilesanmi, but does the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native have a new boyfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Angela Deem’s relationship status. What Happened Between ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem?...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career
Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?
The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
We thought our baby boy had sand in his eye when it swelled up on holiday – but real reason was a death sentence
SQUINTING at her young son’s face, mum Jessica Neal knew something wasn’t right. She and husband Lee, 38, had spent a fun day at the beach while on holiday in Wales with eight-month-old Ted, but noticed the area around his eye was faintly swollen. The couple suspected he...
KIDS・
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Spoilers: One Couple May Not Make It to Decision Day
'Married at First Sight' Season 15 spoilers suggest that Morgan and Binh might decide to get a divorce before Decision Day.
The Hollywood Gossip
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes
Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Everett Seemingly Breaks Silence About Pedro Jimeno Divorce
Opening up. The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) seemingly broke her silence about her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. “I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” Chantel, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 25. “Thank you, sisters.”
bravotv.com
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
Comments / 10