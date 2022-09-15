Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Can Celiac Disease Affect Your Weight Loss?
It is not uncommon for people with celiac disease to gain weight at some point. Because of this, many people think that celiac disease causes weight gain, but this isn't necessarily the case. Because diseases can affect everyone differently, there is a chance that celiac disease may cause you to gain some weight. However, it is more likely that people gain weight due to their diet. (via The Joint Chiropractic). Some people with celiac disease may have trouble absorbing nutrients from food. This can lead to weight gain, because your body isn't getting the nutrients it needs.
Medical News Today
Weight loss injection could help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 60%
New research demonstrates that the diabetes drug semaglutide is also effective for weight loss and may help prevent people from developing type 2 diabetes. When some research participants were switched to placebo during the trial, their weight increased, and so did their diabetes risk. Researchers assessed the participants’ risk of...
What Does ‘Tomato Flu’ Look Like?
A non-life-threatening illness referred to as “tomato flu” has emerged among young children in India. Experts believe tomato flu is not a new virus, but rather a variation of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Distinguishing symptoms include large red blisters, as well as mouth ulcers. Cases resolve on...
MedicineNet.com
Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?
Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Do Lettuce and Spinach Keep Getting Contaminated With E. Coli?
While most E. coli strains are harmless, E. coli O157:H7 can cause a severe intestinal infection in humans. E. coli outbreaks are often associated with leafy greens like lettuce and spinach, partially because of the way they’re grown in soil that’s prone to contamination. Most people in the...
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
How to Know If You Are Fully Vaccinated Against Polio
Since there’s no national vaccine registry in the United States, verifying whether or not you were vaccinated against polio is tricky. Checking with your pediatrician’s office or your state’s vaccine registry is a good place to start. Most public schools require childhood vaccinations and you can check...
msn.com
How Adding Salmon To Your Diet Improves Your Heart Health
Sometimes keeping up with new food trends — what's healthy and what's not — can feel a lot like swimming upstream. But one food that has always had a place on the menu is salmon. Tasty, versatile, widely accessible, and nutritious, there seem to be a million reasons why salmon isn't just another fish in the sea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
Medical News Today
What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?
A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
Healthline
Gout and Weight Loss: What to Know
Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis that affects the joints, often the big toe. and 1–2% of women per year in Western countries experience gout. This condition occurs when a waste byproduct known as urea builds up in your body, leading to hyperuricemia. It’s caused by overproduction of urea or an inability to excrete it through urine.
Does collagen help you lose weight?
Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
msn.com
Why Doctors Feel New Federal Weight Loss Guidance Might Hurt Women More Than It Helps
Stepping on the scale at the doctor's office can be stressful for some. If you have a history of disordered eating, experience weight stigma, or have anxiety around body image, talking about your weight at doctor's appointments can be triggering and unhelpful. Now, new guidance from the federally funded Women's Preventive Services Initiative recommends that doctors counsel women between the ages of 40 and 60 on their body size. The goal is to reduce their risk of obesity and related health conditions (via Annals of Internal Medicine).
SHAPE
Is Taking Biotin for Hair Growth Actually Effective?
In the search for hair loss solutions, biotin is pretty inescapable. Whether you start scrolling through TikTok, studying Amazon reviews, or surveying friends, you're bound to hear mention of the vitamin before long. Thing is, you're likely to run into both glowing reviews and claims that the recommendation to take...
studyfinds.org
Scientists develop drug that strengthens muscles, bones — without exercise
TOKYO — Could a pill one day reverse the health harms from living a sedentary lifestyle? Scientists in Japan say they’ve developed a drug which can reproduce the positive effects that exercise typically has on people’s muscles and bones. Researchers at the Tokyo Medical and Dental University...
Is Heart Disease in Your Future? Ask a Doctor, Not a Genetic Test
When genetic testing became commonly accessible via at-home tests or affordable in-office tests, many assumed that the results would change our understanding of our potential health issues in the future. This has proven true for some diagnoses like cancer, but when it comes to heart disease, it seems that a physician’s assessment is more valuable.
COVID-19 Increases Risk of Brain Conditions for 2 Years After Infection, Study Finds
People who have had COVID-19 are at higher risk of certain brain conditions such as brain fog, psychosis, seizures, dementia, and epilepsy up to two years after infection. Researchers said people who got sick with COVID-19 weren’t at an increased risk of developing mood disorders, such as anxiety and depression, over the long term.
boxrox.com
How to Lose Weight with Fasting
Fasting involves constraining the times you consume your meals and is a widespread approach to lose weight. In most cases, by limiting when you eat, you naturally consume less calories than you otherwise would, thus entering a caloric deficit and losing weight. HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT. Before we dig into...
Don’t Rely on Amazon for Legitimate Supplements, Study Finds
A new study found that of a small sample of immune-boosting supplements purchased on Amazon, more than half of the products’ contents were not reflected accurately on the facts label. When you’re choosing supplements, look for those that are third-party tested or have a Good Manufacturing Practices certification. That...
Verywell Health
New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.https://www.verywellhealth.com/
Comments / 0