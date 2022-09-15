It is not uncommon for people with celiac disease to gain weight at some point. Because of this, many people think that celiac disease causes weight gain, but this isn't necessarily the case. Because diseases can affect everyone differently, there is a chance that celiac disease may cause you to gain some weight. However, it is more likely that people gain weight due to their diet. (via The Joint Chiropractic). Some people with celiac disease may have trouble absorbing nutrients from food. This can lead to weight gain, because your body isn't getting the nutrients it needs.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO