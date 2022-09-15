ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | September 14, 2022

EUR/JPY hanging near the high after printing a new higher high. The pair might maintain the bullish pressure and continue moving upward. Traders will wait for a bearish correction to enter long positions at the support level. If the price could reach the 140.50 support level and form a bullish reaction then traders could enter long positions.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stock Market#Stock#Core Inflation#Technical Analysis#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fomc
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 19, 2022

WTI crude oil is resuming its slide, as price is hitting resistance around the mid-channel area of interest. The commodity could drop down to the bottom of the channel at $80 per barrel next. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Money

September Is Historically the Worst Month for Stocks. Is It Time to Sell?

Leaves aren't the only thing falling in September. The first month of autumn has historically been the worst month of the year for stocks. The S&P 500, a benchmark index viewed as an indicator for how the stock market is faring overall, has fallen a median of 0.42% and seen positive returns just 44.7% of the time in September since 1928, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022

Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Poised To Open Lower Ahead Of Key Fed Meeting Today, Futures Trading Shows — Twitter, Ford, Nike In Focus

U.S. stocks appear headed for a moderately lower open on Tuesday as traders anxiously await the outcome of the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting. On Monday, the major averages opened lower and were largely confined below the unchanged line before a late-hour buying surge lifted the market, helping to snap a two-session slide.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Operating Loss Rises

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock fell 5.93% (As on September 14, 11:06:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the first quarter of FY 23 has reported the revenues of approximately $8.2 million compared to revenues of $13.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.1 million compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2022. Net loss from operations was $3.1 million or ($0.33) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or ($0.17) per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $3.5 million, or 42%, of consolidated revenues compared to $6.7 million, or 52%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $4.1 million, or 50%, of consolidated revenues compared to $5.5 million, or 42%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $664,000, or 8%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $724,000, or 6%, for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in operations was $3.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to cash provided by operations of $828,000 for the same period of fiscal year 2022. Backlog at July 31, 2022 was approximately $40 million, the same as at April 30, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNN

Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike

So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

362
Followers
7K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy