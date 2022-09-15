Read full article on original website
Related
China's Xi urges Russia and other countries to work at preventing 'colour revolutions'
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries.
U.S.: Russia could be about to buy 'millions' of North Korean shells, rockets
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia could be about to buy "literally millions" of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, calling this further evidence of Moscow's "desperation" amid supply shortages for its war in Ukraine.
Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi
Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Trump Repeats Praise of 'Smart' Putin, Touts Xi's 'Iron Fist' Rule of China
"I got to know a lot of the foreign leaders and unlike our leader, they're at the top of their game," the former president said on Saturday during a rally.
RELATED PEOPLE
China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution -source
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday.
Iran to join Russia, China-led group in bid to dodge Western sanctions: report
Iran will look to join an Asian security group headed up by Russia and China in a move that further solidifies ties between the countries and aims to limit Western influence in the region. "By signing the document for full membership of the [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], now Iran has entered...
Britain: Russia 'almost certainly' buying more weapons from Iran, North Korea
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Russian forces are increasingly sourcing weaponry from sanctioned Iran and North Korea as its own stockpiles dwindle amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, British intelligence said Wednesday. The daily intelligence update from Britain's ministry of defense said Russia was "almost certainly increasingly" arming itself with weapons...
Xi Jinping Says China and Russia Can Work Together as 'Great Powers'
This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his Russian counterpart to jointly contribute to global stability as "great powers" in their first face-to-face talks since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Xi last met Russian President Vladimir Putin when he hosted him in Beijing for the opening of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vatican sought Xi-Pope meeting in Kazakhstan, China declined - source
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Vatican told China that Pope Francis was willing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping while both leaders where in the Kazakh capital but China said there was not enough time, a Vatican source said on Thursday.
No Italian parties in U.S.' Russian financing report, Draghi says
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea policy Sung Kim on Wednesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to its alliance with Japan and South Korea to deter and defend against North Korea. According to a U.S. Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs tweet, "Special Representative Sung...
International Business Times
Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West beware: Russia building closer alliance with autocracies
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Russia is planning to buy "millions" of Soviet-era weapons from North Korea, a recent U.S. intelligence report revealed. Britain's defense intelligence has also confirmed that Russia is using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine. The revelations follow a series of diplomatic exchanges between Russian President Vladimir Putin and...
Biden selects career diplomat as new Russian ambassador: Reports
President Joe Biden is preparing to nominate Lynne Tracy, a career diplomat with years of experience in Russia and the region, as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia, according to reports.
White House pledges new military aid package for Ukraine 'very, very soon' that will put the total over $14B - as John Kirby says China hasn't done 'anything overt' to aid Russia's war effort and Putin meets Xi to laud Beijing's 'balanced position'
The White House is preparing to announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine as its military continues to make territorial gains in its effort to seize back territory from Russia in its northeast and south. The package, the 21st tranche of security assistance, will come 'very, very soon,' White...
CNBC
Iran-China ties could strengthen if sanctions lift, analyst says
It comes as the Islamic Republic prepares to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group made up of Russia, China, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries. Iran currently holds observer status in the SCO, but is due to become a full-fledged member at the upcoming summit in the...
US News and World Report
Kyrgyz, Tajik Leaders Meet, Order Ceasefire -Kyrgyz Presidency
(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed at a meeting in Uzbekistan to order a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz president's office said on Friday. Fighting erupted along the two countries' border while their leaders attended a summit of a Russia- and China-led...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: UN nuclear safety call and Russia 'gets North Korean arms'
The UN's nuclear agency says a security zone should be set up immediately to protect the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued dire warnings in its first report since its inspectors gained access to the plant - including that shelling could lead to "unlimited release" of radioactive materials.
Fox News
China-Russia ‘No-Limit Partnership’ Becomes A Major Concern
China’s president is set to meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, marking President Xi Jinping’s first trip abroad in over two years. This summit is expected to further solidify a China-Russia partnership, which comes at a time in which the United States is supporting both Taiwan and Ukraine against both of these nations. Foreign Relations Committee Member, Congressman Darrell Issa joins the Rundown to share the importance of supporting our allies after his recent trip to Taiwan, the dangers of China and Russia’s ‘no-limit’ friendship and how the U.S. could lower the global price of oil and sanction the Russian economy in the process. Later, he previews the GOP’s new ‘Commitment to America’ midterms platform.
U.S. envoy says no plans to meet Russians at United Nations
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United States has no plans "at this time" to meet with Russian diplomats next week during the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.
Comments / 0