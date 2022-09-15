ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Xi Jinping Says China and Russia Can Work Together as 'Great Powers'

This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his Russian counterpart to jointly contribute to global stability as "great powers" in their first face-to-face talks since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Xi last met Russian President Vladimir Putin when he hosted him in Beijing for the opening of...
UPI News

U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea policy Sung Kim on Wednesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to its alliance with Japan and South Korea to deter and defend against North Korea. According to a U.S. Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs tweet, "Special Representative Sung...
International Business Times

Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
Beijing, CN
China
Russia
UPI News

West beware: Russia building closer alliance with autocracies

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Russia is planning to buy "millions" of Soviet-era weapons from North Korea, a recent U.S. intelligence report revealed. Britain's defense intelligence has also confirmed that Russia is using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine. The revelations follow a series of diplomatic exchanges between Russian President Vladimir Putin and...
Daily Mail

White House pledges new military aid package for Ukraine 'very, very soon' that will put the total over $14B - as John Kirby says China hasn't done 'anything overt' to aid Russia's war effort and Putin meets Xi to laud Beijing's 'balanced position'

The White House is preparing to announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine as its military continues to make territorial gains in its effort to seize back territory from Russia in its northeast and south. The package, the 21st tranche of security assistance, will come 'very, very soon,' White...
CNBC

Iran-China ties could strengthen if sanctions lift, analyst says

It comes as the Islamic Republic prepares to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group made up of Russia, China, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries. Iran currently holds observer status in the SCO, but is due to become a full-fledged member at the upcoming summit in the...
US News and World Report

Kyrgyz, Tajik Leaders Meet, Order Ceasefire -Kyrgyz Presidency

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed at a meeting in Uzbekistan to order a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz president's office said on Friday. Fighting erupted along the two countries' border while their leaders attended a summit of a Russia- and China-led...
BBC

Ukraine round-up: UN nuclear safety call and Russia 'gets North Korean arms'

The UN's nuclear agency says a security zone should be set up immediately to protect the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued dire warnings in its first report since its inspectors gained access to the plant - including that shelling could lead to "unlimited release" of radioactive materials.
Fox News

China-Russia ‘No-Limit Partnership’ Becomes A Major Concern

China’s president is set to meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, marking President Xi Jinping’s first trip abroad in over two years. This summit is expected to further solidify a China-Russia partnership, which comes at a time in which the United States is supporting both Taiwan and Ukraine against both of these nations. Foreign Relations Committee Member, Congressman Darrell Issa joins the Rundown to share the importance of supporting our allies after his recent trip to Taiwan, the dangers of China and Russia’s ‘no-limit’ friendship and how the U.S. could lower the global price of oil and sanction the Russian economy in the process. Later, he previews the GOP’s new ‘Commitment to America’ midterms platform.
