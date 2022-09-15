China’s president is set to meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, marking President Xi Jinping’s first trip abroad in over two years. This summit is expected to further solidify a China-Russia partnership, which comes at a time in which the United States is supporting both Taiwan and Ukraine against both of these nations. Foreign Relations Committee Member, Congressman Darrell Issa joins the Rundown to share the importance of supporting our allies after his recent trip to Taiwan, the dangers of China and Russia’s ‘no-limit’ friendship and how the U.S. could lower the global price of oil and sanction the Russian economy in the process. Later, he previews the GOP’s new ‘Commitment to America’ midterms platform.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO