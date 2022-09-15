ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic

Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

A growing market: James Island

When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC retailer building more stores

Ever since ecommerce sprang up across the Internet, brick and mortar retailers have had a struggle on their hands. But there are exceptions. Our next guest’s Lowcountry company, for example, has expanded over the past 20 years from a family-owned kiosk to 36 stores across six states with plans to open more locations soon. Mike Switzer interviews John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon in North Charleston, SC.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
holycitysinner.com

Vistio Selects Charleston For Corporate Headquarters

The Charleston Digital Corridor is pleased to announce that Vistio has selected Charleston for their corporate headquarters; they will also have an office in Chicago. Vistio, with over twenty years of experience, helps clients across multiple industries, including transportation, healthcare, utilities, and government optimize their contact centers. In making the...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Howard
Person
John Waters
charlestondaily.net

October Events with Charleston County Parks

Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Waters Edge#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bref#The Beach Co#Floorplans#The Beach Investment Fund
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Charleston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Charleston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Charleston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Charleston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fireman retiring after over 23 years with Charleston FD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades.  After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire.  The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993.   In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Coastal Observer

New group proposes county let Habitat develop tech park site

The Rev. Johnny Ford and the community where he lives and works isn’t against change. “We want it done the right way,” he said. He has proposed that Georgetown County give land it bought for a technology park to Habitat for Humanity rather than sell it to a developer who wants to build 90 townhouses. That would meet the county’s need for affordable housing and help maintain the character of the surrounding neighborhood of single-family homes, Ford said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
SUMMERVILLE, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

DI sewer main collapses second time in just over a month

Daniel Island has a foul smell still lingering above the surface of one of its main streets, but the problem stems from below. Seven Farms Drive has suffered a second sewer main collapse in just over a month and the two incidents are connected. On July 28, Charleston Water System...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy