The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
The Post and Courier
A growing market: James Island
When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC retailer building more stores
Ever since ecommerce sprang up across the Internet, brick and mortar retailers have had a struggle on their hands. But there are exceptions. Our next guest’s Lowcountry company, for example, has expanded over the past 20 years from a family-owned kiosk to 36 stores across six states with plans to open more locations soon. Mike Switzer interviews John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon in North Charleston, SC.
holycitysinner.com
Vistio Selects Charleston For Corporate Headquarters
The Charleston Digital Corridor is pleased to announce that Vistio has selected Charleston for their corporate headquarters; they will also have an office in Chicago. Vistio, with over twenty years of experience, helps clients across multiple industries, including transportation, healthcare, utilities, and government optimize their contact centers. In making the...
abcnews4.com
Renters struggle to get maintenance under local property management company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Charleston renters worry about their health after seeing significant problems in their homes. They say Conrex Property Management isn't helping. Emmy Moore says she was told the home had been inspected and cleaned before moving in. This was the first of many problems. "It...
Goose Creek Receives $50M Investment for ‘Uptown’ Development In Carnes Crossroads
The Uptown development will contain over 100,000 square feet of commercial buildings—including restaurants, retail, and flex space. The post Goose Creek Receives $50M Investment for ‘Uptown’ Development In Carnes Crossroads appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the building, however, they found the inside […]
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Charleston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Charleston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Charleston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Charleston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Fireman retiring after over 23 years with Charleston FD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades. After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire. The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993. In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island […]
Crash brings down power lines, blocks part of Orange Grove Rd in West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A crash on Orange Grove Road has brought down power lines and blocked a portion of the roadway. According to the Charleston Police Department, a crash occurred Saturday morning on Orange Grove Road between Manchester and Winchester Road. The power lines are down at the crash location. Orange Grove Road between […]
Fatal truck-bike crash closes portion of Charleston
A man on his bike was killed after he collided with a tractor trailer on Charleston west of 95 at Sandhill. The crash happened just before 7am. The driver left the scene, but returned after he was contacted by police.
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
Coastal Observer
New group proposes county let Habitat develop tech park site
The Rev. Johnny Ford and the community where he lives and works isn’t against change. “We want it done the right way,” he said. He has proposed that Georgetown County give land it bought for a technology park to Habitat for Humanity rather than sell it to a developer who wants to build 90 townhouses. That would meet the county’s need for affordable housing and help maintain the character of the surrounding neighborhood of single-family homes, Ford said.
The Post and Courier
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
thedanielislandnews.com
DI sewer main collapses second time in just over a month
Daniel Island has a foul smell still lingering above the surface of one of its main streets, but the problem stems from below. Seven Farms Drive has suffered a second sewer main collapse in just over a month and the two incidents are connected. On July 28, Charleston Water System...
