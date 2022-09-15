The Rev. Johnny Ford and the community where he lives and works isn’t against change. “We want it done the right way,” he said. He has proposed that Georgetown County give land it bought for a technology park to Habitat for Humanity rather than sell it to a developer who wants to build 90 townhouses. That would meet the county’s need for affordable housing and help maintain the character of the surrounding neighborhood of single-family homes, Ford said.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO